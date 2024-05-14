Meanwhile in France...Cannes to Be Specific

The Champs-Elysees once boasted 33 screens. Since movie-goers now frequent theaters in other parts of town, the total is down to 7. Decades ago, producers would position themselves in a cafe on the so-called Most Beautiful Avenue in the World and watch to see how long the lines were for the first show. I’m told this informal method was surprisingly accurate for judging whether they had a hit on their hands or the film was dead in the water.



For several weeks now, rumors have been swirling that respected online investigative site Mediapart was about to publish a list of 10 French film personalities—actors, directors, producers—who are allegedly guilty of sexual misconduct. Terms like “bombshell” and “explosive revelations” were bandied about. When, exactly, would this damning research be made public? Since several of the men whose names kept cropping up are connected with films that are part of the official line up for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the conclusion was reached that surely the dread list would surface during the event.

Festival president Knobloch told a prominent magazine that should credible allegations surface, whether or not any given film would be dis-invited would be taken on a case-by-case basis.

On May 13th, after allowing the trepidation and suspense to build, Mediapart stepped in to formally declare that there was no such list although they ARE always looking to report on sexual abuse in the film industry and in other fields.

So how did this ‘imminent bombshell’ belief take hold? (Reliable sources say that contracts were put on pause and greenlights withheld while industryites held their collective breath, guessing about who might be named, whose reputation ruined, fairly or unfairly). Apparently it all started with an errant Tweet inspired by a web site as devoted to conspiracy theories as it is to contending that this whole #MeToo business has gone entirely too far.

Hardly a week goes by without women—and men—contending that they were victims of high-profile sexual predators with a connection to the film industry. On the morning of May 13th, a decent-sized crowd turned out in front of the CNC (France’s National Center for Cinema) to demand that its director resign. His godson has accused him of inappropriate sexual advances and the hearing is slated for June 16th. Dominique Boutonnat has the support of the past few Ministers of Culture and was instrumental in finding a way to continue shooting films throughout the nation during lockdown, which put France is an advantageous position when theaters re-opened after being shuttered for 7 months.