Highlights of the 2021 Film Fest 919 Include King Richard, Passing, and More

The buzz-worthy movies that played the festival this year included "King Richard," "Passing," "Mass," "The French Dispatch," "Red Rocket," "C'mon C'mon," "The Lost Daughter," "The Hand of God," and "Spencer."

Beginning on a spectacular note, invitees gathered on October 18 to honor songwriter Diane Warren at Carraway Village Drive-In as she received the Film Fest 919 Spotlight Award. The crisp, twinkling-star fall night was the perfect venue to view a discussion with Warren, followed by a laser light show produced to correlate with Warren's hits songs.

We learned through the discussion before the show that while writing her hit song "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," sung by Steven Tyler of the band Aerosmith, Warren had actually imaged a woman singing the song to her lover. Tyler saw it differently, and sang it as a love song to his daughter Liv Tyler. During my interview with Warren, she talked about the key to her longevity, which is that she stays current by listening to all kinds of music, saying, "I'm like a sponge. I listen to everything."

The laser light show was produced by Optic Laser Media, and owner Sean Populorum shared his enlightening approach to choreographing ten of Warren's songs. For instance, what vibe was he hoping to create with the song "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing"?



"'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' is a great ballad, and I wanted a dreamy look with single color chases to match the feel of the heart beating in the beginning, then adding a subtle increase in energy as the song progresses. As a musician, I am able to single out certain elements of a song to create a visual according to the vocals, instruments, and rhythm. Those tracks choreographed and layered together created a visual 'orchestra' of everything in the song," Populorum explained.