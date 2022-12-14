The Banshees of Inisherin Named Best Picture by Chicago Film Critics Association

The Chicago Film Critics Association, a group of professionals that counts several of the major voices at this site among its members, gathers on Wednesday night to pick the best in film from 2022. For the first time in years, there was a split in Director/Picture with the former going to Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and the latter going to "The Banshees of Inisherin." The film by the duo known as The Daniels was the biggest winner, taking home six awards, but Martin McDonagh's work took the big prize, along with three others, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon. The full list of winners can be found below:
BEST PICTURE: "The Banshees of Inisherin"
BEST DIRECTOR: Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ACTRESS: Cate Blanchett, "TÁR"
BEST ACTOR: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Women Talking" by Sarah Polley
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
BEST DOCUMENTARY: "Fire of Love"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Decision to Leave"
BEST ART DIRECTION: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Jason Kisvarday & Amelia Brooke
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: "Decision to Leave," Kim Ji-Yong
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Shirley Kurata
BEST EDITING: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Paul Rogers
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: "Babylon," Justin Hurwitz
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Austin Butler, "Elvis"
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"