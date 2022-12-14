The Banshees of Inisherin Named Best Picture by Chicago Film Critics Association

The Chicago Film Critics Association, a group of professionals that counts several of the major voices at this site among its members, gathers on Wednesday night to pick the best in film from 2022. For the first time in years, there was a split in Director/Picture with the former going to Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and the latter going to "The Banshees of Inisherin." The film by the duo known as The Daniels was the biggest winner, taking home six awards, but Martin McDonagh's work took the big prize, along with three others, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon. The full list of winners can be found below: