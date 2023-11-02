Streetcorner Symphony: The Music of Mean Streets

By the time of the barrier-smashing late 1960s, the generation that had grown up with rock music was now crashing the Hollywood studio gates. Movies like “The Graduate” (1967), “Midnight Cowboy” (1969), and “Easy Rider” (1969) were given an injection of pop vitality from their use of songs like Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin’” and Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.” But one movie would stand above all the rest in its powerful use of rock ‘n’ roll music as a storytelling device.

In 1973, Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets” forever changed how music was used in movies. It was his third movie but had the razzle-dazzle of a calling-card debut. Scorsese, who had gone through New York University’s Film School and managed to work on the production team for “Woodstock” (1970), first showed an affinity for pop music in his directorial debut, the student film-turned-feature “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?” (1967). Featuring Harvey Keitel in his first starring role, the movie was a rough-around-the-edges slice of neighborhood life that had a street-level authenticity that was rarely seen in American movies. One of the movie’s distinguishing features is the use of modern pop songs that can be heard blasting from car radios. Songs like The Chantels’ “The Plea” and the oddly sinister “Jenny Take a Ride” by Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels give their scenes a pulse.

But not all the song selections work. A producer-mandated sex scene scored to The Doors’ “The End” is rather clunky and breaks the movie's rhythm. Still, the no-budget ingenuity of Scorsese’s filmmaking could not be denied. (When the movie had its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival, Roger Ebert proclaimed that Scorsese would be the American Fellini in the next ten years. As it turned out, Scorsese wasn’t interested in putting on a circus. He had more in common with the exposed-nerve humanity of John Cassavetes or Vittorio De Sica.)

Following the lively but impersonal outlaw drama “Boxcar Bertha” (1972) (made for Roger Corman) came “Mean Streets.” A kind of spiritual sequel to “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”, the movie practically vibrated with violence, passion, and life. It was one part Warner Gangster melodrama, one part Italian neo-realism—"Angels with Dirty Faces” meets "I Vitelloni.” With the exception of George Lucas’ “American Graffiti” (which came out the same year), “Mean Streets” was a new kind of personal filmmaking. It wasn’t a coming-of-age story; it was more like a cautionary tale about a crossroads moment in your life. (Scorsese has said the movie represents six or seven years in his life that have been condensed into a series of events occurring during Little Italy’s annual weeklong Feast of San Gennaro.)