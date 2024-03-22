Doug Liman Never Does Things the Easy Way

“My plan had been to silently protest Amazon’s decision to stream a movie so clearly made for the big screen,” he wrote in the trade publication. “But Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don’t speak up about Amazon, who will? So here we go.” Declaring Road House “fantastic, maybe my best,” Liman laid out his version of what happened—how he originally agreed to make the film for MGM for a theatrical release, but that when Amazon acquired MGM, those plans changed. “Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens,” Liman asserted. “I made a great film. … [But] contrary to their public statements, Amazon has no interest in supporting cinemas. … Amazon asked me and the film community to trust them and their public statements about supporting cinemas, and then they turned around and are using Road House to sell plumbing fixtures.”

Liman’s essay, which you really should read, hardly contains the ravings of a lunatic. Yes, he’s angry, and feeling more than a little betrayed, but his arguments for the importance of the theatrical experience are reasonable and layered. Still, this sort of public condemnation is rare, especially if you don’t want to burn bridges in a very insular industry. Not surprisingly, Liman’s missive generated plenty of headlines and conversation: What the hell is he doing?

Ultimately, the director decided to attend the SXSW premiere after all, although he didn’t appear on stage alongside his stars, who gave him shout-outs. “I also want to thank our incredible director, he’s in the audience tonight,” Jake Gyllenhaal told the packed crowd, later adding, “He’s so brilliant and this movie is, too.”

All the behind-the-scenes drama risks overshadowing this new “Road House,” but for those who have followed the 58-year-old filmmaker’s career, it’s par for the course. Few modern directors have so often flirted with disaster, his movies’ on-set and post-production issues becoming news stories before the actual film even makes its way to viewers. Aspiring auteurs should probably not emulate his volatile approach—even if his track record remains surprisingly solid despite (or because of) that chaos.