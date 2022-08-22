Bright Wall/Dark Room August 2022: Innerspace: When I Look In Your Eye by Frank Falisi

The camera eye transforms the human body. Whether by photographic lens or pixelatic rearrangement, the camera eye affords the human one the occasion to watch a cinematographic subject’s size shift. This phenomenon is called ‘zoom in’ or ‘zoom out,’ but there’s really no reason not to call it by its more colloquial name: growing and shrinking.



On August 12th, 1987, the camera eye sits at a medium length away from its subject. It sees the room the subject sits in, the shelf of family photos, the desk the subject occupies, the flag in the right of the frame. Ronald Reagan is talking but not saying anything, clutching papers in his hands, ostensibly the speech he’s delivering; he will not look at them once in the 15 minutes it takes for him to deliver this speech. It’s fairly standard Presidential Address fare: “Tonight I want to talk about some of the lessons we’ve learned” and “I also want to talk about the future and getting on with things.” Whether on a TV set in 1987 or a laptop screen in 2022, Reagan is smaller than life in this frame, addressing the “recent congressional hearings on the Iran-Contra matter.” He looks turkey-necked and shrunken in a blue suit the size of a Buick Grand National.

And then someone notices, or the camera does, because it begins to zoom in on Ronald Reagan. He begins to grow, at least proportionally, inside the frame. It’s not an incidental growth: the president is now recapping some of the findings of those investigative procedures, and the effect produced by the close-up, by the growth, is increased intimacy. “Our original initiative rapidly got all tangled up in the sale of arms, and the sale of arms got tangled up with hostages,” he says. If he were smaller, maybe this line would clang like the no-language that it is. But Reagan sells it, in no small part because he dominates the frame at this point, every inch the Hollywood cowboy.

“As I said to you in March,” he goes on, directly addressing an imaginary ‘Fellow American,’ which is to say, the cinematic spectator: “I let my preoccupation with the hostages intrude into areas where it didn’t belong. The image—the reality—of Americans in chains, deprived of their freedom and families so far from home, burdened my thoughts. This was a mistake.” The president has now implicated the spectator: to double-guess Reagan’s actions is now, logically, to advocate for more American hostages, to not be big enough to get distracted by a sense of wrathful duty. And just when it seems like the balloon might pop, the camera zooms out again, shrinking Reagan away but strategically, not diminutively. The spectator breathes. Reagan breathes. The buck has stopped, or at least shrunk to the point of being forgotten.