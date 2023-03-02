A Preview of the 2023 Rendez-Vous with French Cinema

That said, as behind-the-scenes looks at theatrical groups inspired by real life and featuring Louis and Lena Garrel that appear in this year’s lineup go, it's certainly preferable to “Forever Young” (March 5 and 10), Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s increasingly tedious film inspired by her days in the late 1980s at Les Armandiers, a famed French theater school that counted filmmaker Patrice Chereau (played here by Louis Garrel) as one of its directors. As it charts the misadventures of a group of students over the course of the year (including one played by Nadia Tereszkiewicz, who won the Most Promising Actress César), we see them confronting drugs, bad relationships, the specter of AIDS, jealousy, and the like. But we get absolutely no sense of how any of them or growing and developing as artists. Because of the subject, this film will no doubt find itself compared to “Fame” (1980) but trust me, it hardly derives to be compared to the remake you have long since forgotten about, let alone the original.

More engaging observations of young people delving into the performing arts come in the form of Ramzi Ben Sliman’s “Neneh Superstar” (March 7 and 9) and Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones” (March 5 and 7). In the former, a spunky 12-year-old Black girl named Neneh (Oumy Bruni Garrel—the daughter of Louis Garrel and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) yearns to study ballet at a prestigious boarding school. But she finds her presence is an unwanted distraction to many of the instructors who want to uphold the “traditions" they have followed so long—a barely disguised way of saying that they don’t want Black dancers in the ensemble. Neneh’s chief opponent is the head teacher and famed dancer Marianne Bellage (Maïwenn), who wants the girl gone for reasons that might have to do with a shocking secret she has been carrying since her own days on stage. Like most of the plot developments here, that secret is not exactly startling, but what the film lacks in novelty, Sliman (who will attend the March 7 screening) more than makes up for with its undeniably crowd-pleasing tone. The film also has a spectacularly winning performance from Garrel as Neneh, who is wonderfully energetic and engaging both as a dance and as a presence.

In “The Worst Ones” (which won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes last year), filmmaker Gabriel (Johan Heldenbergh) is preparing his new project, a drama about a group of kids living in an impoverished neighborhood that is clearly inspired by the works of Larry Clark and the Dardennes, and is destined to one day be described as “searing” in a festival program. Like those cited filmmakers, Gabriel decides that the best way to achieve his realism is casting a group of non-professional kids from the lower-class neighborhood where he is filming. While Gabriel attempts to capture his version of reality, the kids undergo their own various struggles (including the lead girl falling for a much older crew member and a brash guy constantly boasting about his sexual prowess, practically wilting away when it comes time to shoot the big sex scene). Meanwhile, the locals become increasingly annoyed with the whole thing, partly for the constant disruptions and partly for how their efforts to make their community more appealing could be undone by how Gabriel plans to depict them. Although there may be a few more plot threads than Akoka and Gueret (who will be on hand on the 5th) can satisfactorily resolve, their observations on this style of filmmaking and the ways art and exploitation can get blurred are reasonably provocative and often quite funny as well.