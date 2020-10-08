8 Films to See at the Nightstream Virtual Film Festival

“Jumbo”

Cross Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s wide-eyed “Amelie” with David Cronenberg’s techno-fetishistic “Crash,” then play it as a star-crossed romance, and you’ll be somewhere in the vicinity of Zoé Wittock’s wondrously sincere “Jumbo.” Noémie Merlant set the screen ablaze in last year’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and she’s equally thrilling to watch in this adult fairy tale about a young woman who develops deep feelings for a tilt-a-whirl ride at the local amusement park. A fantasy sequence where she consummates the unlikely relationship evokes “Under the Skin,” jet-black oil seeping over her naked body and surfacing her in a Kubrickian white void. But for the most part, Wittock keeps this coming-of-age narrative grounded in Merlant’s earnest, winning performance; her film reads as a love letter to anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider in matters of the heart.

“My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” (North American Premiere)

A striking new vision of vampirism that in arterial spurts recalls Tomas Alfredson’s “Let the Right One In” and Jim Mickle’s “We Are What We Are,” this downcast debut feature from writer/director Jonathan Cuartas is so very good in part because it understands vampirism as an addiction. Like any other addiction, it pleads and it rages, insatiable through its very nature, and sooner or later it’s expulsive about the harm it causes, rotting away foundations of love, family, and common decency until they can no longer stand. “Heart Can’t Beat” opens in this hopeless place, as Dwight (Patrick Fugit, of “Gone Girl”) abducts a homeless man so his sister, Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) can cut his throat. In a dilapidated house, they nourish sickly younger brother Thomas (Owen Campbell) with the man’s blood. Intimate and rich with dread, Cuartas’ film asks how much its characters can reasonably sacrifice for one another. Across 89 minutes, it weighs the cost of each life lost to one monstrous hunger, and somehow finds some beautiful, hopeful things to say about this ugliest, most painful of subjects.

“Rose Plays Julie”

A bracing Irish import that premiered at last year’s BFI London Film Festival, this quietly transgressive psychological thriller opens with a young woman, Rose (Ann Skelly), in search of her birth mother, Ellen (Orla Brady). Rose soon tracks her down, discovering that Ellen is a successful actress. The face-to-face is painful, beyond measure. Ellen’s reasons for giving up her newborn daughter were more traumatic than Rose could have imagined. Perhaps drawing inspiration from Ellen, she dons a wig and a false identity before seeking out her real father (Aidan Gillen), a celebrity archaeologist. Writer/directors Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, known for exploring questions of self and memory in their work, are coy about the kind of story they’re telling, until a harrowing third-act confrontation snaps its puzzle pieces into place with unsparing forcefulness.

For more information on the Nightstream festival, click here. Nightstream runs online from October 8 - 11.