The Gene Siskel Film Center Celebrates the First and Last of Famous Filmmakers with their Entrances & Exits Series

The first and last films of any filmmaker's oeuvre serve as fascinating signposts of their work -- sometimes they feel like acute demonstrations of their progress as filmmakers throughout the years, others feel like elliptical representations of the same themes and images they've been obsessed with their whole career. A bold debut can mellow into more assured, mature work in later years; sometimes, it can herald a deliberate change in style.

In keeping with this fascination, the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago is running a monthlong screening series in August called "Entrances & Exits," showcasing the first and final films from ten beloved filmmakers, all in 35mm. Their rules for the series are simple: no posthumous films (their last film must be released while still alive), all features, and solo directorial efforts.