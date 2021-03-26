Jessica Walter: 1941-2021

That kicker turned out to be prescient: Walter and Lumet would remain friends and work together again on the 1968 comedy “Bye Bye Braverman.” And when Eastwood was looking for an actress to play the dejected, obsessive Evelyn Draper in his directorial debut “Play Misty for Me,” Walter’s work in “The Group” remained on his mind. The two met, and as Walter told Elle, “I never read, I never had an audition” before being cast by Eastwood. Her Golden Globe-nominated work in “Play Misty for Me” is agonizingly sympathetic and deeply terrifying, primarily thanks to Walter’s elastic face. She excels at oppositions: the transition from a flirty grin to a self-effacing “Have I done something wrong?”, and then from tear-filled begging to her wide-eyed shriek, “You’re not even good in bed!” The scene where she emerges screaming from a pitch-black doorway to thrust a gigantic pair of scissors into a snooping detective’s chest is phenomenal, and the mannered-cum-feral quality Walter brought to Evelyn makes the film. In his review, Roger Ebert wrote of her “unnerving effectiveness”: “She is something like flypaper; the more you struggle against her personality, the more tightly you’re held.” The rejected woman has had a long life in pop culture, from Stephen King novels to Michael Douglas’s entire 1980s to 1990s career, but Walter’s particular shadow loomed large.

After “Play Misty for Me,” Walter jumped back to TV, working steadily as a guest star on series like “Columbo” and “Hawaii Five-O” before landing a series of her own, “Amy Prentiss.” The “Ironside” spinoff would only last for three two-hour episodes; as a rule, Walter didn’t have the best luck with spinoff series. “Three’s a Crowd,” the “Three’s Company” offshoot in which she had a recurring role, was also canceled after only one season. But Walter won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her “Amy Prentiss” work, and a photo from the May 19, 1975 ceremony, with Walter looking like a dish in a white halter gown and being kissed on the cheek by fellow Emmy winner Peter Falk of “Columbo,” is a clue as to how beloved by her costars Walter was. She appeared on four different episodes of “Murder, She Wrote,” throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She acted alongside real-life husband and fellow actor Ron Leibman on the 1995 “Law and Order” episode “House Counsel.” She worked with George Segal, who also came up in the 1960s and 1970s, on two sitcoms, “Just Shoot Me!” and “Retired at 35”; eerily, they would pass away within 24 hours of each other. She put a straight face on too-much-wokeness in the college comedy “PCU,” and her scene with a bemused Natasha Lyonne in the cult classic “Slums of Beverly Hills,” where Walter’s Doris tries to figure out a thong, is one of the movie’s most committed. She voiced the practical and loving allosaurus matriarch Fran on Jim Henson’s “Dinosaurs” series, and forayed into sci-fi on “Babylon 5,” and got a little meta by playing a former actress on the rebooted version of “90210.” Look upon her filmography and rarely a year goes by when she wasn’t working.

But when it comes to legacy, Walter secured hers by bringing to life two mothers who were quite awful and quite delightful in equal measure, whose snappiness and negligence were rivaled by their protectiveness and possessiveness. As the super spy-turned-demanding mother Malory Archer, Walter was coy and commanding, sly and beleaguered. Her loss is a tremendous one for “Archer” to surpass. The ensemble voice cast was full of zanier characters—H. Jon Benjamin as her narcissistic, womanizing, strangely-competent-when-he-tries son Sterling; Judy Greer, with whom Walter also worked on “Arrested Development,” as insane, glue-sniffing heiress Cheryl Tunt; Lucky Yates as the clone-and-anime-obsessed scientist Dr. Krieger—but Walter’s Malory was always the steadying force, the straight woman with a flask in her hand, irritatedly tut-tutting at her team’s antics. The role was a showcase for her beautifully mellifluous voice, which could be as sharply cutting as those knives Evelyn wielded in “Play Misty for Me” or girlishly flirtatious, as when Leibman joined the cast to play Malory’s husband Ron Cadillac. (As is Malory Archer’s style, though, the coquettishness with which she once treated Ron slowly gives way to a curdled tolerance.)