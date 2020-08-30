Goodbye to a King: On the Death of Chadwick Boseman

SCOUT TAFOYA

A king. It truly felt like that. Like this guy was ordained the minute he started appearing in high profile parts. His trickster god in “Gods of Egypt” is the only one who looks and acts the part. His Jackie Robinson was too nobly written but that performance is just a perfect play, stolen bases and a slide into home plate. It's slicker and bigger than the movie it's in. That was Boseman; he slipped through movies that didn't know how to use him. He was too often saddled with directors who didn't know how to handle someone with a Pacino-style immediacy and improvisatory body language. They thought they were getting a statue, and they got a man. He refused greatness with a movement of his eyebrows. His men were men, they weren't icons or standees. He let his beautiful face and perfect body blind you while he worked on your mind. That smile, those eyes. Just a born star with a character actor's intelligence.

It's James Brown, though, that's the performance I'll never forget. He gets the moves and the voice and that halting and singular chemistry—gets it all like he was born to do it. Director Tate Taylor saddles him with an extremely strange monologue that could have unseated a less confident actor, a speech about a toilet while he's holding gun. There's maybe no more gripping piece of acting for the screen since 2014. It shouldn't work and Boseman makes it immortal. John Dahl directed him in an episode of “Justified,” introducing him in the front seat of an SS Camaro, looking like the coolest man alive. His diction just slithers out of him. He acts opposite Larenz Tate, a pro, and just dances all around him. He stares from a hundred miles back. "I conversate best when I'm nice and relaxed." Every line reading is perfect and memorable. "Yeah, man. Shut up. Go play Donkey Kong." He's on the episode for about a sixth of its runtime and he acts like he's the lead in a John Singleton movie. "I was supposed to be a magician. You Dick!" Unreal. Funny and chilling. A little one act Falstaff. Spike Lee knew he was the king, gave him his most iconic role just before we lost him. But we didn't lose him. We'll be hearing him act in our heads forever. Long live the king.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

GLENN KENNY

There aren’t too many actors working today whose mere presence in a movie serves as an assurance it will be worth seeing. For me, Chadwick Boseman was one of those actors. Last year, when this site assigned me to review “21 Bridges,” the police thriller in which Boseman stars—and which he also co-produced—I admit I had actually been intrigued by the premise its trailer put forth. I like crime movies and this seemed to have potential. But we all know how trailers can deceive, so I took it with a grain of salt. All the while thinking, “Well, if nothing else, it has Chadwick Boseman going for it.” And he did, as performer and producer, bring a dimension of thoughtfulness to that movie that would not have been there without him. His portrayal of the lead role, chasing after some cop killers whose actions turn over the secrets of massive corruption within supposed “law enforcement,” makes a potent statement, without being didactic about it, illuminating the terrifying paradox that just being a black policeman in America embodies.