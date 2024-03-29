A Poet of an Actor: Louis Gossett, Jr. (1936-2024)

Gossett found his way to Lee Strasberg’s Actor’s Studio, where he described himself in interviews as “the kid in the back of the room.” In the front of the room there was Marilyn Monroe (she took a liking to the young Gossett and took him under her wing), Julie Harris, Lee Grant, and Sidney Poitier. Remarkable to consider how Gossett and Poitier’s paths crossed so early given that his career was destined to follow the trail blazed by Poitier. The times did not permit Gossett to aim for the leading man roles that Poitier engaged, but Gossett always seemed at peace with juicy supporting parts. Gossett would become a movie star, but at his core, he was always a New York stage actor.

His breakthrough came in 1959 when he originated the role of George Murchison, the smug, pedantic, self-hating suitor to Beneatha Younger in Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun alongside Poitier, Ruby Dee, Ivan Dixon, John Fiedler, Diana Sands, and Glynn Turman. He then began working in television and film doing the usual parts you’d expect for a young Black man in that era.

Gossett began the next decade with one of his most outstanding performances in Hal Ashby’s 1970 directorial debut "The Landlord," adapted by the late Bill Gunn (whom Gossett had replaced on Broadway when he was a teenager in the cast of Take a Giant Step) and produced by Norman Jewison. It was an auspicious cast for Gossett, occasioning a reunion with his Actor’s Studios classmate Lee Grant and his Raisin in the Sun castmate Diana Sands.

A biting racial satire that shames most contemporary attempts to similarly expose the metastatic madness of American racism, Gossett has the pivotal role of Copee Johnson, a young Black nationalist who is initially presented as a figure of menace from the nightmares of the white middle class. But the more we get to know Copee, the revolutionary stance falls away and we see the man’s vulnerability and fragility underneath. Gossett’s craft as a performer and grace as a human being was essential for the film’s sleight of hand. Copee is himself a performer, at one point even donning a headdress and bow and arrow, becoming a movie Indian as both an act of solidarity and an acknowledgment of the daily defiance his choice to merely exist represented to the white world. Copee breaks when he learns that the titular character, who represents the system trying to smother him, has cuckolded him in a cruel echo of the past. At a time when Black audiences were understandably hungry for larger-than-life folk heroes who could put The Man in his place, Gossett showed us the human cost of shouldering so much painful history and the toll it takes on one’s mental health. In that way, Copee was both of his time and way ahead of it.