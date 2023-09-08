Apple TV+'s The Changeling Lets Down Its Flawless, Profound Performances

“The Changeling” favors a non-linear structure, so the courtship and married life of Apollo Kagwa (LaKeith Stanfield), a book appraiser, and his librarian wife Emma Valentine (Clark Backo) are depicted in parallel to both characters’ traumatic childhoods. Apollo’s father, Brian West (an excellent Jared Abrahamson), was an abusive police officer whose instability made life hell for his wife, Lillian Kagwa (the always wonderful Adina Porter); a house fire rendered Emma and her sister Kim (Amirah Vann) orphans when they were children. Compelling visuals abound in both stories, but aesthetically, there’s not much difference between how the series films New York City in the 1970s and the present day; not until smartphones are introduced into the story do we realize we’re moving between two separate eras. Still, riveting performances and gorgeous cinematography go a long way to establish the continual impact of generational trauma, and much of the credit for this belongs to executive producer and pilot director Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), whose influence on “Insecure” made the show a joyful weekly treat for the senses.

Various events, including their inherited childhood trauma, foretell doom for Emma and Apollo’s married life, but none as hauntingly as the former’s journey into a Brazilian jungle. At a secluded lagoon, which she was warned not to visit, Emma meets a woman with all the hallmarks of being a witch: a telltale cackle and different-colored eyes. As the great Stevie Wonder once sang, “When you believe in things you don’t understand, you suffer.” Emma and the woman’s conversation forever alters the course of her and Apollo’s life; upon her return to New York, the couple marry, and Emma gives birth to a boy. But Baby Brian doesn't latch, sleep, or do anything except wail. Emma starts to disintegrate and questions whether this is even her son or whether the entity cradled in her arms is human. She’s bombarded by texts featuring photos of Apollo and Brian that Apollo didn’t take; these disappear when she tries to show them to Apollo, who is bewildered by her behavior.

What initially seems like postpartum depression becomes more and more sinister until the fine line between fact and dark, decidedly non-Disney fairy tale is erased. I applaud the series for asking gnarly, timeless questions: Can the overpowering anxiety and fear of parenthood override all our instincts, or is our gut still trustworthy? How do the decisions of others impact our free will? And, of course, the all-time classic Philosophy 101 chestnut: Is free will an illusion?

Eventually, Emma’s devastating descent into madness triggers both her and Apollo’s quest for answers about their son. The actors give the roles their all: Backo goes from weepy sleeplessness--the dark circles under her eyes practically dragging her down into the ground--to demented determination with alarming precision. She holds her spine and shoulders in ways no one should; even the arrangement of her lank hair is a horror story.