Spike Lee's NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ is Timely, Powerful, and Personal

Based on the episodes I’ve seen, I thought the Hornsby-scored montage was the series’ sharpest piece of criticism, especially in how it enhances the firsthand accounts of many of the politicians who were in the Capitol at the time. This being a love letter to New York, Lee interviews several of the state’s Representatives and its senior Senator. Their recollections, sense of fear and refusal to back down humanizes them. When asked if he were afraid, I expected Chuck Schumer to play it off; instead, his admission of terror is casually submitted. Again, HBO seems to have perfect timing here, considering the current investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

“60 construction workers died during the building of the Twin Towers,” an onscreen scroll tells us in Chapter 5, foreshadowing the much larger amount of deaths that occurred during their destruction. “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” sets the stage carefully, along the way providing some very interesting nuggets of information about its director. In 1976, he appeared as an extra in the final scenes of Dino De Laurentiis’ remake of “King Kong.” Equally surprising is the reason why Lee wasn’t in New York City on 9/11. I won’t spoil that, but I will say his journey back home was made possible by the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. Before hell breaks loose, we meet several men and women of the FDNY, police officers, the Chef Director of the Windows on the World restaurant, survivors like Daphne Carlisle, and William Rodriguez, the maintenance guy responsible for cleaning the stairwells of all 110 floors in the North Tower. Lee masterfully lines them up, like a coach organizing his bullpen, before letting them navigate the horror of Chapter 6’s depiction of the events of September 11, 2001.

“It was a beautiful morning,” we hear numerous people say of that Tuesday. They weren’t kidding, either. The sky was clear as a bell and it was warm for September. I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember where I was, and what I saw. I worked with some of the people Lee shows running like hell in those clips. I had worked with people who did not get out of the buildings. Perhaps that is why my reaction to the sights and sounds of this episode was so visceral, but regardless, I must again issue this warning to viewers. Though restraint is clearly evident, there is some very graphic imagery here. In addition to seeing the buildings collapse, there are scenes of bodies falling from enormous heights, first responder descriptions that are bloodcurdling and actual footage of some of the interviewees on that day. Rodriguez talks about how he had the only master key to the doors of the North Tower, which allowed him to help several people get to safety. Then he describes the carnage he saw coming out of the building; his words will haunt you forever.