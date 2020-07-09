Home Entertainment Guide: July 9, 2020

10 NEW TO NETFLIX
2 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD
"Come and See" (Criterion)
Elem Klimov's 1985 epic is one of the most acclaimed war films of all time, unsparing in how it captures the saga of a teenager (Alexei Kravchenko) who joins the Soviet resistance. The film almost didn't get made, taking seven years to get script approval from the Soviet censors, and it wasn't widely seen even after it was, making a reasonable impact in the '80s, but moreso when its quality was reassessed in the new century. In 2010, Roger Ebert added the film to his esteemed Great Movies collection, writing, "This 1985 film from Russia is one of the most devastating films ever about anything, and in it, the survivors must envy the dead." The new Criterion Blu-ray includes new interviews and a striking new transfer from a recent restoration. It's a tough but essential film, and a great addition to any Criterion collection.
Special Features
New 2K digital restoration by Mosfilm, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray
New interview with cinematographer Roger Deakins
New interview with director Elem Klimov’s brother and frequent collaborator German Klimov
Flaming Memory, a three-film documentary series from 1975–77 by filmmaker Viktor Dashuk featuring firsthand accounts of survivors of the genocide in Belorussia during World War II
Interview from 2001 with Elem Klimov
Interviews from 2001 with actor Alexei Kravchenko and production designer Viktor Petrov
How “Come and See” Was Filmed, a 1985 short film about the making of the film featuring interviews with Elem Klimov, Kravchenko, and writer Ales Adamovich
Theatrical rerelease trailer
New English subtitle translation
PLUS: Essays by critic Mark Le Fanu and poet Valzhyna Mort
The two films in this week's HEG couldn't be more different in every single way. Leave behind the Russian carnage for the candy-colored confections of "Trolls World Tour," which is kind of what would happen if a bulk candy store came to life. Of course, this film has been available in some form on the home market for weeks, making waves as the first major theatrical released to transfer to an On Demand strategy after the pandemic paused the world. Now, it's more widely available for rental costs and on physical media. You'd never know from looking at this release that Universal never dropped the movie in theaters, as they load it with all the expected bells and whistles for modern collectors of family films.
Special Features
Feature Commentary
Dance Party Mode
Tiny Diamond Goes Back to School
Trolls Dance Academy
Trolls World Tourist Map
Deleted Scenes with Intros
Trolls Perfect Harmony
Trolls World Tour Backstage