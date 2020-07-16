Get Lost in Bruce Lee’s Greatest Hits from Criterion

“The Big Boss”

After the frustration of being relegated to a cartoonish supporting role in “The Green Hornet,” Bruce Lee returned to Hong Kong, surprised to find that he was an icon there. The HK film business realized they had something in Lee and tried to capitalize on it quickly as Raymond Chow and Golden Harvest signed the star to a two-picture deal. Even then, they weren’t sure Lee could carry a film, and so they started shooting his 1971 breakthrough, “The Big Boss,” unsure of who would be the film’s lead. The movie was set-up to go either way so that either Lee’s character or the one played by a bigger star at the moment, James Tien, would be killed halfway through, turning the movie over to a vengeance flick for the remaining actor. Lee won.

Watching the movie a half-century later allows one to see one of the best examples of instant star status. The minute Lee comes on screen, he just owns it. There’s a confidence and swagger that’s like early Clint Eastwood, an actor that Lee wanted to emulate, and you can see how Lee’s work with Hollywood icons in L.A. like Steve McQueen and James Coburn taught him a thing or two about holding the camera's gaze. Lee plays a Chinese man who moves to Thailand to work in an ice factory run by a drug smuggler. He essentially helps lead a worker revolution and avenge the death of his cousin, played by Tien. Some of the filmmaking is clunkier than Lee's later films, but it’s still one of the more engaging martial arts films of its era, and one of those movies after which nothing would really be the same.

“Fist of Fury”

Bruce Lee’s second Golden Harvest film works from the true story of Huo Yuanjia, a Chinese martial arts expert who was well known in the field as a man who created his own legacy. Already Lee was aligning himself with a man who didn’t conform to norms and protected his core values. Lee plays a student named Chen Zhen, who returns home to find his master has been murdered and does everything he can to unite the school and seek vengeance, while also facing racism from the Japanese colonialists. More of the classic Lee fighting style is defined in “Fist of Fury,” a movie that reportedly had a tumultuous production due to Lee’s demands for control over his story and image, and a film in which he seems even more confident on screen.