Flying to the Moon: Ten Films About the Apollo Program

“First to the Moon” (2018)



Before NASA could land on the moon, they needed a mission to go the moon, circle it, and return home safely. That was Apollo 8, manned by Jim Lovell, Frank Borman, and Bill Anders, who share their memories of the Apollo 8 flight in this documentary, including the famous photograph of Earth. We learn fascinating details of how their backgrounds and especially their character made them right for the Apollo mission. We see Borman leading the investigation into the catastrophic fire that killed three men in the Apollo 1 command module. We see the political and social upheavals of the late 1960s to remind us of the atmosphere NASA was operating in, and the view of the astronauts that they were “severely motivated not to screw up.”

“Earthrise”

A short film available on Vimeo and YouTube has Lovell, Borman, and Anders telling the story of one indelible moment on the Apollo 8 flight, the iconic photograph, the first time we were able to see our planet from space. With all the meticulous planning that goes into space flight, every minute and every potential problem mapped out in detail, it is surprising and perhaps a little endearing to learn that no one ever thought that the astronauts might want to look back at the planet where, as they say, everything and everyone they care about was waiting for them. The astronauts themselves were so moved by the “big blue marble” they saw from their window that they took the most iconic image of the Apollo program, the one not of the moon but of Earth.

“Apollo 11” (2019)

Documentary filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller assembled a gripping film about the moon launch from NASA’s vast archives, including footage shot by the crew themselves, getting them honorary memberships in the American Society of Cinematographers. RogerEbert.com editor at large Matt Zoller Seitz called it “magnificent and unique, an adrenaline shot of wonder and skill.” Miller was scrupulous about making sure almost everything we see is from those days (a few exceptions of footage from other launches are clearly identified, and there are some animated segments explaining the technology). We’ve all seen images of men in short-sleeved white shirts and skinny black ties peering into the tiered banks of monitors, barking out a “Go” as each of the dozens of systems is checked. This film shows us more about what all of those men and those systems do, all of the complications and all of the ways they can go wrong, or in NASA parlance, “no go.” This movie does not just bring us into the capsule and the control room --- it almost makes us a part of the team.