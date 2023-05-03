Peacock's Droll Bupkis Wants Us to Take Pete Davidson Seriously

Yes, Judd Apatow tried something like this similarly with 2020’s “The King of Staten Island,” about a young man named Scott whose life was inspired by Davidson’s before “Saturday Night Live” happened. “Bupkis” takes place in a post-“King of Staten Island” world, down to a funny line where his New York mother, now played by Edie Falco with eagerness and sweetness, says, “Marisa Tomei played me in the movie!” And while Apatow’s epic inspired by Davidson’s life had its hum-drum charms, “Bupkis” does away with the James L. Brooks-like sentimentality and focuses on Davidson as a person. This is what it’s like to be Davidson, including the trauma of losing his father when he was young or the lack of personal space that comes with fame. He still lives at home, in between his courtside appearances at basketball games and dates with other famous people.

We sometimes see Davidson "at work," like when he is called away for a Canadian film shoot on Christmas, a nod to his brief appearance in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." In its more distinct moments, “Bupkis” gets some amusing showbiz comedy from problems that could happen to him, like when an embarrassing bad picture becomes the annoying headshot his Wikipedia page taunts him with.

And like “The King of Staten Island,” the series ventures back to Davidson’s past; the 25-minute structure can make for some finite episodes from directors Jason Orley (“Big Time Adolescence”) and Oz Rodriguez (“Vampires vs. the Bronx”). Bobby Cannavale has a warm leading role as one of his uncles, who we see on his wedding day. He gives a prank-loving young Pete advice (with the camera bouncing between poignant, straight-on close-ups) and is one of many impressionable father figures, including when he does cocaine in the bathroom and tells him, "Do as I say, not as I do." Steve Buscemi, who also appeared in “The King of Staten Island,” returns as a more literal father figure of questionable wisdom.

The star-studded malaise of “Bupkis” teeter-totters between amusing and boring, and it's too apparent how much the scenarios are pleased with themselves but have little depth. (At one point, "Bupkis" treats going to black and white cinematography like some radical choice.) It’s a comic platform that tries too hard with its cringe-hungry jokes (including sexual gags from the first episode that Peacock has asked press not to spoil) and then is too content with its simple set-ups, like when Davidson and his buddies go to an amusement park.