The first person who becomes aware of the vampires is Miguel (Jaden Michael) who watches in a parking garage as a vampire kills a big neighborhood guy named Slim. That’s just another stress on Miguel, also known as Lil’ Mayor, who has been trying to get the word out about a block party that will help save a local bodega owned by Tony (Joel “The Kid Mero”). On top of that, Miguel can’t even get a smooth word in with the older-aged girls who hang out by the bodega, because his mom keeps yelling out the window and emasculating him. In the background of this late summer saga, one that pops like the last batch of fireworks before fall kicks in, residents are disappearing, businesses are being bought, and white people are moving in.

Miguel gets some help from his two friends, Gregory Diaz IV's vampire-savvy Luis (introduced reading Salem's Lot and referred to as “the Puerto Rican Harry Potter”) and Bobby (Gerald W. Jones III), who has been targeted by local gang-leader Henny (Jeremie Harris) to join his crew. But when Miguel tries to get the adults to care about what’s going on, he hits a dead end. They don’t believe in vampires, or see the gentrification as some unspeakable horror. “Things change; the neighborhood changes. It’s our turn. It’s just what happens,” says his mother Carmen (Judy Marte), in a moment that gets to the movie's heart before it goes back to its lighter impulses. In a clever generational gap, the adults know what's up, but they only see real estate deals, or confusing new businesses. One of the movie’s many funny lines comes from Vladimir Caamaño, who sits dumbfounded with his buddy Andre (Chris Redd) in front of a “Coming Soon” sign for a business called Bone and Thread. “I know, right? Is it a clothing store or a restaurant?”

Coming from a long comedy background that includes plenty of great “Saturday Night Live” segments (like the Kanye West/“A Quiet Place” parody in 2018), director Rodriguez is especially good at getting such great line delivery from the supporting adults, who all but steal the show from the younger kids and their frantic adventure. Mero is especially funny as the bodega owner who gives the boys a type of home, and then tries to appease his new clientele by selling different types of kale and something called Milked Oats. And then there’s Cliff “Method Man” Smith, who plays a priest with a short temper for Miguel and Luis. As with Mero, or Redd, or Heather Alicia Simms, who plays Bobby’s mom Gladys, they're all such good casting choices that you’ll wish the movie had more room for them, but you respect that the script would rather be punchy than draw anything out. Still, it’s a reminder that more movies need to go back to showing outtakes in the credits.