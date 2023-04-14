Directed by Julius Avery ("Overlord")—and very, very, very loosely inspired by a real priest whose story was told in a documentary by "Exorcist" director William Friedkin—the film follows Amorth to a decrepit abbey in rural Spain to drive a demon from the body of a young boy. It has been marketed as a horror film, but it's more busy and impatient than creepy and scary, especially when it's cross-cutting between parallel lines of action happening in the abbey and back at the Vatican (where Franco Nero plays the pope, who knows there's more going on than a garden-variety possession). It's ultimately a theological action flick with overtones of an old-fashioned Western about an aging gunslinger who teams up with an earnest but untested younger partner (Daniel Zovatto's Father Esquibel) to save women and children from a monstrous enemy.



Alex Essoe costars as Julia, a widowed mother of two whose husband died in a car accident two years earlier, leaving her the aforementioned abbey, which she hopes to refurbish to sell and pay off family debts. Julia has a teenaged daughter named Amy (Laurel Marsden) who is rebellious in a way that would've been called "loose" at one time, and a 12-year-old son named Henry (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) who ends up a host for supernatural evil, which manifests itself in pretty much the same way it has since Friedkin adapted William Peter Blatty's source novel: profanity, blasphemy, open sores, vomit, biting, levitation, bodies twisting in anatomically impossible ways. etc.

The opening sequence is the most original thing in the film: Amorth handles what amounts to an appetizer exorcism by trash-talking evil, inflaming its arrogance to trick it into defeating itself. The scene is just engaging enough to get our hopes up that we've been introduced to a rare original character with endless franchise potential: think James Bond in a turned-around collar, or a theological cousin of Detective Columbo, whose odd mannerisms and disheveled appearance make suspects underestimate him. There's even a postscript that makes it seem as if Amorth is joining an exorcist version of the Avengers Initiative. The producers blew an easy opportunity for applause by not ending the film with a printed title card promising "FATHER AMORTH WILL RETURN."