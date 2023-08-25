Whenever "The Hill" lets Rickey and James verbally spar about faith and sports, the movie transcends cliche. The screenplay lets opposing forces gently push against each other without resolution. You get a clear sense of how people's conditioning and pathologies impede them from making the right choice. Young Rickey eloquently explains to his father that he can be God's representative on the field as effectively as he can in a church and that the two callings are not in opposition, then gives him a drawing of a baseball diamond in which opposing bases have been connected with straight lines to create a cross shape. You'd think such a display of creative imagination and sincerity would persuade the boy's father to change his mind and support him, but no. He lets Rickey play ball, but six years later, when Rickey is a high school star, he tells visitors to the family's home that he has yet to attend a game. (No bets will be taken on whether Dad eventually shows up in the stands.)

When it's not wrestling (however nicely) with spiritual matters, "The Hill" is a well-meaning but dutiful trudge toward an ordained destination. Nearly every scene extends the expected beats and moments for no apparent reason (this isn't Slow Cinema; it's just slow). Despite building nearly every scene around him, it never gives us any sense of Rickey's emotional interior. He's just a polite, talented kid who wants to do a thing but is restrained from doing it by people who mean well. The central relationship's potential is blunted, too. Except in the verbal duets between father and son, James is an emotionally constipated scold who is established as having a good heart beneath it all. The movie allows him to be stubborn and unreasonable, but it doesn't have the nerve to let him cross over into monstrousness or even sustained dislikability. There's a scene where James takes Rickey's older brother Robert (Mason Gillett) behind the house to whip him with a belt as punishment for supporting Rickey's baseball dreams, but during the windup, he chokes back tears and sends him inside unscathed. Brutal physical punishment still happens in American homes, including ones where families attend church together and contemplate the life and teachings of Jesus. But this is not the kind of movie that will show the contradiction and complexity of that life by having a movie star beat a child.

Most of the characters are a notch or two above "types." Ricky's girlfriend Grace (played by Siena Bjornerud as a teen and Mila Harris as a child) is confident and mature throughout, tossing out snappy patter that suggests that somebody ran the Annie Savoy character from "Bull Durham" through a "Gilmore Girls" filter. Scott Glenn shows up late in the movie as the baseball scout who lets Rickey strut his stuff (a 40-years-later "Right Stuff" reunion for him and Quaid) and manages to convince us that the character had a full and fascinating life before he stepped into the frame. But that's the sort of alchemy that has more to do with the depth of an actor's skills and experience than the story he's helping tell.