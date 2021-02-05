Written and directed by Ben Hozie, who also shot and edited the film, "PVT Chat" takes place over the course of a couple of weeks (or days, it's not clear), when Jack's life falls apart financially. Scarlet tells him she lives in San Francisco, but one rainy night he sees her in a bodega near his building, and stalks her through the streets. Even though he's told her he is a tech bro, with people investing in his new app that will "digitize thought," he feels betrayed that she would lie to him. When he confronts her, Scarlet suddenly vanishes (from the internet, at any rate). Scarlet takes him at his word, although one glimpse of his ratty apartment should be a "tell" that this guy is not some tech giant.

The first half of the film is told from Jack's claustrophobic depressing point of view. He masturbates to Scarlet's dominant commands, but his sexual energy is only apparent when he plays blackjack. It turns him on like nothing else. Two low-life guys come into Jack's orbit—played by Kevin Moccia and Safdie regular Buddy Duress—and it's apparent they're up to no good. Jack plays the Big Shot with them, high on his own fumes. His fantasy with Scarlet is not sexual, not really. He wants to connect, he wants her to open up, tell him about herself. She does, showing him her paintings. He raves about them, over-praising them ("I love the way you use the yellow!" he gasps), and it feels more like first-date behavior than the third act of a transactional sexual relationship. Does Jack have that earnest "I love the way you use yellow" personality in him? Was he ever that? Does he believe the lies he tells her? He lies so easily. So does Scarlet.

Julia Fox, who made such a splash (and rightly so) as Adam Sandler's mistress in the Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems," is at first intriguingly blank. We see her only through the screen, which means we see her through Jack's eyes, we see what she chooses to show him (all of which may be lies, we don't know). About halfway through, we enter her real world, off the screen. Fox, who had such a frenetic ravenous energy in "Uncut Gems," equal to that of Adam Sandler, is almost somnolent here. Her dominatrix personality is believable, presented without pushing or cliches. Fox is fearless. She's confident. Her body language is chill, laid back, and yet her face, in between these moments, is often uncertain. Scarlet is hard to read. Her feelings for Jack, whatever they may be, are also hard to read.