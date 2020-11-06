Along with her co-writer, Jean-Stéphane Bron, Winocour deftly links the alienation of Sarah (Eva Green), an astronaut assigned as a last-second addition to a crew headed for Mars, with that of her daughter, Stella (Zélie Boulant), who must make new friends while living with her estranged father, Thomas (Lars Eidinger), until her mother returns. Neither transition is without a great deal of pain, yet Winocour—who is a mother of a young daughter herself—understands the paradoxes of such a relationship and how it can limit one’s growth when freedom is denied.

Ever since she ignited the screen with her blazing eyes in Bernardo Bertolucci’s “The Dreamers,” Green has upstaged everyone from James Bond to Dumbo with her mere gaze, which is adept at radiating the warring emotions her characters often struggle to suppress. Consider the scene in “Proxima” when Sarah is informed, in the midst of a celebration, that her daughter has missed a crucial flight, thus preventing them from hugging each other goodbye. This is one of many instances in which Winocour nails the tendency of life to toss conflicting feelings at us all at once, and the effort with which Green snaps on a smile to shield her despair is thoroughly wrenching.

Leaving the warm familiarity of earth’s atmosphere for a zero-gravity environment that causes tears to form a ball of water on your cheek is strikingly juxtaposed with Stella’s fresh view of the world as her mother grows increasingly distant. Their frayed connection is hauntingly illustrated by a dropped FaceTime call that leaves Stella’s expression of disappointment frozen on Sarah’s screen. Boulant is a revelation here in how she navigates her character’s evolving sense of self, making her first steps toward forging her own path while grappling with the gravitational pull that leads her back into her mother’s arms. There’s a lovely moment where she insists on holding Sarah for a minute longer in a pool, prompting her mother to check her watch until the girl takes ahold of it herself, savoring each second as she counts them down. “It never stops,” she observes.