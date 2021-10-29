This one is a mostly likable effort, but it doesn't quite feel like a self-contained movie with a shape and a discernible point; it's more of a collection of material arranged in a way that more or less makes sense. It's neither fish nor fowl, categorically: there isn't enough standup to call it a concert movie and there isn't enough road material to call it a road movie and there isn't enough material delving into the idea of comedy and funniness to justify some of the detours it takes in those sections. And a couple of those detours are badly misjudged, in particular Gould's routine about the innate stupidity of the Ku Klux Klan as evidenced by their ridiculous outfits. It might've worked as a short bit, but it goes on so long that it edges into that iffy comedic zone of material that's supposed to demonstrate that "the best weapon against hatred is ridicule," which will be news to the Klan's targets.

Goldthwait screws the pooch more spectacularly in an even longer story about the time he was on a commercial flight with a Special Olympics team when an engine exploded. The pilot comes on to tell the passengers that they're making an emergency landing on an airport runway covered in fireproof foam, and when the pilot mentions that there's a fire truck at the end, one of the passenger's with Down Syndrome delightedly exclaims, "Fire truck!" Goldthwait imitates the man who said it, then goes on a tangent that veers into the cliche that people with these sorts of issues are holy fools who can find the delight in a situation that might terrify everyone else.

I wouldn't go so far as to say that this is worse than a routine that straight-up makes fun of people with Down Syndrome. But it's certainly more disappointing, because Goldthwait is a self-interrogating comedian who usually puts more thought into, if not what he says, then at least what he wants to preserve. He keeps going on this subject and sort of turns things around by talking about the time he was in a company of actors with Down Syndrome when he made a statement that brought them all down simultaneously, and one of the actors warned Goldthwait to never do that again. I'm not sure if Goldthwait realizes that the actor he quotes in that anecdote was trying to teach him a lesson, and that the story he told immediately before that one is proof that he wasn't really listening.