The better TV comparison here may be one of the many genre shows that have come and gone on The CW over the years, as "Blood Moon" feels like a two-part pilot for a series that will never come. A woman named Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) is on the run with her son Luna (Yonas Kibreab), living on the edge of society for a special reason. When she gets to her newest habitation, she buys the parts needed at a hardware store to erect a cage in her basement. Why? Well, it’s no real spoiler to say that the child named Luna has a bit of a problem related to the moon, and most of Esme’s existence seems to center on both protecting him and protecting people from him.

Esme gets a job at a local watering hole run by the charming Sam (Joshua Dov) and is harassed by the local law (Gareth Williams), but her character is frustratingly non-existent. She’s the “gritty, determined single mother,” and Echikunwoke is up for that challenge for sure—her committed work is easily the best thing about “Blood Moon”—and yet writer Adam Mason and director Emma Tammi ("The Wind") never gave her depth beyond that, and it’s particularly frustrating considering how much she could have delivered. Esme is our way into this film and she needs to have the dimensionality and character that's so lacking here.

It doesn’t help that “Blood Moon” is a serious slow burn that takes too long to get to the end of its fuse, which is itself unsatisfying. It’s one thing to delay monster movie gratification—it’s quite another to never actually give it. “Blood Moon” ultimately has no teeth. It doesn’t say enough about life as a single mother with a uniquely troubled child, despite Echikunwoke’s best efforts in that regard. It’s not thrilling as a horror movie, and it has no cinematic weight.

So many episodes of “Into the Dark” admittedly have strong premises, but the series has revealed how little that can matter in the end. It’s how you celebrate the holiday that matters, not just that you take the day off work.

On Hulu today, March 26th.