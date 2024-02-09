The term “spaghetti western” inevitably calls up the image of the man with no name, played by Clint Eastwood with a serape, a cigar, and a thousand-yard stare. And it also calls up that defining musical theme, the one with the whistle, like nothing that had ever been heard in a cowboy movie before. Yes, one of the talking heads is the guy who got the phone call from Morricone saying he needed “a little whistle,” smiling as he tells us it was more than a little.

Morricone tells us he had no dreams of being a musician when he was a child. He thought he would like to be a doctor. But his father, a musician who supported the family as a trumpeter, sent him to music school to study the trumpet. Morricone casually mentions that during this period, “The Germans were here, and then the Americans,” meaning World War II, just about the only reference in the film to anything outside of the world of music.

Morricone’s father became ill, and the young music student had to support the family by taking over his father’s jobs. But back at school he was drawn to composing, learning the traditions and then challenging them. “I didn’t stick to the rules,” he tells us. “I enriched them. I made them flourish.” He was drawn to modernist rule-breakers like Igor Stravinsky and pioneers of indeterminacy who made everyday objects like a typewriter or a creaky ladder into musical instruments. “We wanted to make traumatic sounds,” he says.

Morricone began to transform the way musical accompaniments for pop singers were created. One of the experts explains that unlike the tradition of using the instruments to track the chords of the vocal, Morricone “was trying to find something superior to the song itself.” His arrangements were not just following the notes of the song; they were in conversation with them, challenging them, adding complexity and depth. He became so successful he worked with international stars like Paul Anka and Chet Baker.