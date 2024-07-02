“Axel F” may not be quite as good as those flicks, but it’s so much closer than anyone could have expected. If nothing else, it reminds viewers just how charming Murphy can be in the right material by giving him talented supporting players to bounce his comic timing off, like Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kevin Bacon. The nostalgic callbacks to characters from the original trilogy feel almost contractually required and, hence, fall flat. Still, there’s enough here to accomplish exactly what Netflix wants on a holiday weekend when people used to go to the theater in droves: make them stay home.

“Axel F” opens as these films do, with Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) getting into undercover trouble in Detroit, this time stopping a robbery at a Red Wings game that leads to a destructive chase through the city in a snowplow – the first of a series of well-staged chase scenes in the film, something that seems like a lost art in an era of over-CGI blockbusters. It’s revealed that Axel’s former partner in the DPD, Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser), is the Chief of Police now, but he’s already submitted his retirement papers. This sets in motion a series of conversations about aging law enforcement and a profession that doesn’t always handle its veterans well.

Axel himself is officially getting too old for this shit himself, but he’s drawn back to Beverly Hills when his estranged daughter Jane (Paige, of “Zola” fame) is nearly murdered because she gets too close to a case involving corrupt cops. Of course, this means the return of familiar faces like Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) too. The former is a private detective after a fallout with BHPD Chief Taggart, which led to his leaving the force. Joining this world for the first time are Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Captain Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon). Abbott is Jane’s ex and an obvious ally; Grant might as well be twirling a handlebar mustache, and he’s so clearly the bad guy.