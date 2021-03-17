The Bonus Situation: Yaphet Kotto, 1939-2021

That phrase also told you what you had on your hands if you put Yaphet Kotto in your cast: a bonus situation.

Look at the way he plays Idi Amin in the scene from "Raid on Entebbe" that introduces the character. He hasn't just studied the way the dictator spoke, walked, and gestured before he arrived on set. He had captured the studied harmlessness that Amin affected whenever cameras were rolling. For that matter, look at Kotto's death scene in the 1974 Isaac Hayes thriller "Truck Turner." It's a seven-course meal of grandiosity, a demise worthy of James Cagney or Al Pacino. He limps, staggers, falls, gets back up, and stumbles all the way out into the street and tries to get behind the wheel of a car and drive away. The entire time you get the sense of a man coming to terms with the fact that he's been beaten, that this is truly the end. What's going on in the man's mind is epic. You can see it by looking into Kotto's eyes.

His performance in "Alien" turns what could have been a cannon-fodder part into something richly moving and often tender. Parker's evident love of Brett is drawn from his friendship with Harry Dean Stanton, which predated the filming by many years. He said that when he set foot on the "Alien" soundstages, he realized his performance would have to be much bigger, even "bombastic," than he'd imagined, to prevent Parker from being eclipsed by the scale of the production and the fearsomeness of H.R. Giger's creature designs. Kotto convinced himself that he was Parker, imperiled at every turn. In a Facebook diary published shortly before his death, he talked about doing mental exercises where he'd tell himself that he had to stay alive "to protect Veronica," referring to his costar Veronica Cartwright. He used to psych himself up every day by telling cast and crew, including Ridley Scott, "I'm gonna kill it, man! There's no way it can kill me!"

Kotto later credited "Alien" with giving him a taste of a world described in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" Speech, which he personally witnessed as a young man attending the March on Washington. Kotto wondered if, as an artist as well as a person, he would ever feel judged by the content of his character rather than the color of his skin. Two decades later, he and his eldest daughter went to Washington and found the spot where Kotto had stood. "I was telling her how, years before I stood there listening to Dr. King's speech," he told an audience at the Toronto Film Festival in 2003. "And a bus pulled up with a bunch of children from Japan. They got out of the bus and they ran toward me. I couldn't understand what they were speaking, but there was one thing that blew me away, the fact that they were all saying one word: 'Alien.'"