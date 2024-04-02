On Luca, Tenet, The Invisible Man and Other Films from the Early Pandemic Era that Deserve More Big-Screen Time

“Luca” is a refreshingly small-scaled and straightforward movie about friendship and acceptance, with minimal fantasy elements (save for the gimmick of having the two main characters, a couple of teenaged buddies, be sea monsters posing as humans). There are a couple of pretty mild "messages" (it’s good to be nice to people even if they don’t look like you—and also, friendship is important) but it’s not like recent Pixar movies that play like a series of teachable moments aimed more at parents than kids. It’s modeled on animated features by Hayao Miyazaki (there's even a cat that'll give you "My Neighbor Tortoro" flashbacks) and Italian melodramas released by Federico Fellini (“I Vitelloni”) back when he was making films about small town life and had not yet entered his ringmaster-impresario phase. "Lucas" is mostly charming and funny and low-key and sweet all the way up to the end, which has an emotional heft that might catch you by surprise because it comes from the gradual accumulation of character details over the preceding 90 minutes.

In all, it definitely feels like a movie, not a streaming cartoon series where the voice acting and dialogue carry the story. Working from a script by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones, director Enrico Casarosa (an actual Italian, Che colpo di fortuna!) uses the wide screen like a mural painter, and holds shots long enough for you to admire what they contain rather than nervously cutting to the next thing. Seeing “Luca” made me wish that I could see more films that got booted from theaters prematurely in 2020 and 2021, or else never got to play them in the first place because people were staying home and streaming platforms tied to major film studios decided to try to build up a captive audience.

You might recall that Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” did play theaters during the first pandemic summer, 2020, but didn’t do very well because people were (justifiably!) scared about catching a disease and dying fast. The movie was rereleased earlier this year in IMAX format as a one-shot item and made $600,000 on 55 screens, a big enough per-screen average to qualify as a hit. Might it have continued to earn at that rate if it had been left in place—or simply re-released more widely, in additional formats?