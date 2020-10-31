Bonded and Unbound: Sean Connery, 1930-2020

The list of iconic characters that Connery played was nearly unequalled. He was the original James Bond, the defecting Soviet submarine captain Marko Raimus in “The Hunt for Red October,” an aging and tenderhearted Robin Hood in “Robin and Marian,” Daniel Dravot in the film adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Man Who Would be King,” King Agamemnon in “Time Bandits,” the invincible swordsman Ramirez in the “Highlander” films, The Green Knight in “Sword of the Valiant,” Alcatraz escapee John Patrick Mason in “The Rock,” and—in the role that finally won him an Oscar, and defined the final phase of his stardom—Sgt. Jim Malone in the Prohibition-era cops-and-gangsters picture “The Untouchables.”



He was Dr. Henry Jones in “Indiana Jones in The Last Crusade,” appropriately cast as the father of a character that creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg thought of as the American James Bond. Despite being a pacifist intellectual professor, Henry was the only person Indy feared, and as marvelous an actor as Harrison Ford is, when Connery sneered and barked at him, his shamefaced expressions didn’t always seem like acting. Connery played the title character—a reclusive, legendary writer—in “Finding Forrester,” because when you’re casting a part like that, you need someone so charismatic that you believe people would continue talking about him for decades even if he’d become functionally invisible.

Which is what happened to Connery, after a point. His last onscreen role was as an aged but still debonair Allan Quartermain in “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.” He reportedly had a miserable time filming it, and after its release, Connery exited the public eye (with some rare exceptions, such as voice-over work and festival appearances). Connery’s death at 90 in the Bahamas—a paradise he visited often while playing James Bond—came at the tail-end of a long absence from the screen, after a career that took him through multiple phases that were all fascinating for their own reasons. There was a striving male ingenue phase where he was a competitive bodybuilder and then a stage actor and bit player; a “who’s that handsome young man” phase, where he played supporting roles in films like the Lana Turner vehicle “Another Time, Another Place”; a gorgeous movie star phase; a dynamic middle-aged character actor phase, and finally—starting with his 1987 Oscar-winning performance in “The Untouchables,” and continuing through the early aughts—a “legend” phase that was as much about capitalizing on the presence of Sean Connery as telling whatever story Connery’s acting was trying to serve.

To deal with Connery is to deal with changing conceptions of manhood, at its best and worst. Intemperate and combative from youth to old age, Connery never mellowed in the way that he theoretically should have, given the range of opportunities to evolve that were within grasp thanks to his fame and wealth.



His aura of coiled menace flowed from his personality and upbringing. He was still getting into bar fights and scrapes with street gangs well into his twenties, still getting into violent altercations on film sets in his forties, and still stumping for violence as a means of ending an argument with a partner in his fifties. He notoriously defended the necessity of sometimes slapping women in a 1965 Playboy interview. When Barbra Walters brought this up in a TV interview 22 years later, he doubled down. A 2005 memoir by Austalian actress Diane Cilento—an Oscar nominee for 1963’s “Tom Jones,” and Connery’s wife from 1962-1973—said Connery suffered from pathological jealousy, emotionally and physically abused her, and pressured her to give up her career.