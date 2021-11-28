Being Alive: Stephen Sondheim, 1930-2021

That was inspiring, because it was brave. And like so many creative people, I thought of Sondheim as a guiding light.

I knew I was never going to reach the heights that he did as an artist or poet and scholar of human experience, because Sondheim was the American Shakespeare.

But thanks to Sondheim, I had an example of what to aim for.

Along with a handful of others—including his mentor lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II ("Oklahoma!" "Carousel")—Sondheim produced work that was a close to uncompromised as it's possible for an American entertainer working in a commercial format to get.

The appeal of Sondheim is his his pursuit of The Truth, caps on both words. Not truth as "telling my truth," but The Truth: an account of human existence that can speak to everyone, regardless of the particulars of their lives.

You can't capture The Truth unless you forget about trying to create a hit or a critic's darling or a snapshot of the zeitgeist and instead take a hard look at the basics: love, fairness, psychology; coincidence, fate; the intertwined drives to create and destroy.

These are matters that we can all agree are hard to talk about, and that don't yield answers—at least not the kind that we may long to hear, like, "True love conquers all" and "The arc of the universe bends towards justice."

Sondheim wasn't a pessimist or a knee-jerk contrarian, so he didn't answer those questions and others like them with a flat, "No—it doesn't." He liked to put a "maybe" in front of those types of assertions, and tack an "except when it doesn't" onto the end, then build that out into something more complicated than you expected to find in a musical. He was adamant that unresolved contradictions were an immutable part of life, they were inherently fascinating, and they could be funny when framed just so.