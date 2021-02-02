Magical Feelings of East Meets West: Sion Sono on Prisoners of the Ghostland

The fact that we were shooting in Japan gave me a lot of different ideas and magical feelings of “East meets West.” There surely was a great chemical reaction in that. Somehow, I feel like I created something totally different and new.

Nicolas Cage had this idea of merging Sergio Leone and Charles Bronson with his character for our film, so that was actually a great part of it too. At the same time, as a director, I’ve always had this idea of [referencing] Kurosawa movies in the music we’d use. It was organic, with some ideas totally coming from Nicolas, and some ideas totally coming from me: this beautiful combination and collaboration of East meets West.

I want to say at this point how grateful and happy I am that your health has returned after your recent heart attack. You’re regarded as a prolific artist, to put it mildly, and so is Nicolas Cage. Do you remember at what point you first encountered his work, and do you know when he first encountered yours?

Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage. I love watching American movies, and somehow Nicolas Cage has always been there and [part of them] in my mind. I’ve probably seen as far back as his first film and from then up until now. For Nicolas Cage to know Sion Sono, I don’t know exactly when Nic got to know my work. However, when we first met in Tokyo before we shot the film, Nic told me he was a big fan of my movies. So, somewhere, somehow, either before this project first came to him or after, Nic apparently does really love the work I’ve done in the past.

“Ghostland” does feel like such a melding of your minds. You’ve been prepping to make a Hollywood movie for years. But in terms of the actual production, did it change much for you to be working in English?

I grew up watching Hollywood movies and European movies, rather than Japanese movies. In shooting over 40 films in the past, across all those filmmaking experiences—even in shooting Japanese films—I had these Hollywood and European movies I’d grown up on in my mind. Getting set to shoot my first English-language film, I actually felt even more familiar with this filmmaking than I did with shooting Japanese films. It was a very interesting feeling. And that’s maybe because I grew up on these great movies from Hollywood and Europe. It was organic for me; an English-language film shoot, somehow, was more fitting to my feelings.