​Time to Bloom: KiKi Layne on Dandelion

There was an obvious disconnect there, of what they might express and what might come out of them. Songwriting is so personal, as are the things you start to dig into and connect to as you’re writing a song. There was such a disconnect in our experiences and cultures, and so we really had to own that, then make space for me to bring more of myself to it.

The song that was originally going to be in the film was “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” which Aaron and Nicole had already released through Big Red Machine. It’s a great song but, at some point, it really hit me; “The Ghost of Cincinnati” references this Over-the-Rhine area numerous times throughout the song. How can I be a Black woman who grew up in this city, witnessed this area change, witnessed the people that look like me be displaced from the area, and not talk about that?

We were trying to figure it out literally down to the wire. We’re literally setting up for that scene, where Dandelion is in her bedroom singing part of it. I just went up to Nicole and said I couldn’t do it. I said, “This moment will ring as inauthentic in your film. We have to do something. It does not make sense to her to sing this song about this area if she’s not talking about what’s actually happening there.”

I asked Nicole, “Can you give me and Noah Harmon—who was hired as our guitar teacher but is now credited as music supervisor, because that’s what he became—some time to see if we can crack this and find a way to honor what “The Ghost of Cincinnati” means in the film but also honor what Cincinnati is for this character, now that she’s being portrayed by a Black woman?” Noah and I went to the green room and, by the grace of God, this song started to come out.

That scene in the bedroom was the first time Nicole heard “Over-the-Rhine,” because we’d literally just written it. [laughs] But that’s what the collaboration was like. That’s what the trust was like between me, Nicole, and the Dessners to give me that space and to trust that, in doing so, something that felt even more real would come out of it.

There’s an electricity to that moment, which I’m sure has plenty to do with the reality of having created “Over-the-Rhine” on set. In your creative process, performing in this film, what balance did you strike between spontaneity and preparation?