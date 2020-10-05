Gang of Three: A Conversation with Godfrey Cheshire, Matt Zoller Seitz, and Armond White

For five years, Cheshire was the lone critic, writing reviews that would also be reprinted back home at the Spectator. (Occasionally, some contributors were brought on to do second-string Press reviews, including veteran Village Voice critic Michael Atkinson). It was during this time that Cheshire would fall in love with an area of foreign-filmmaking that he would eventually become a renowned expert on: Iranian cinema.

This actually began when he started attending NYFF in the ‘80s and getting into cinema from another part of the world. “In the late ‘80s,” he remembers, “I started getting interested in the Chinese films they were showing, like Zhang Yimou’s first film ‘Red Sorghum’ was shown there. I saw Hou Hsiao-hsien’s ‘A Time to Live, A Time to Die.’ And when I got to New York in ‘91, I was continuing to be interested in Chinese cinema.”

His pieces on Chinese films caught the eye of the editors of Film Comment, who sent him to Beijing to cover the making of Chen Kaige’s “Farewell My Concubine.” The magazine also got him to cover an Iranian-film retrospective at Lincoln Center, where he got into the films of the late Abbas Kiarostami, a filmmaker who would become a close friend. He says, “I think because I didn’t see just one or two films—I saw a bunch of films and I was really kind of knocked out by the whole thing—that I became very avid about seeing more and writing more about that.” Along with writing extensively about Iranian cinema for the Press, he would also be one of the first critics to lament the oh-so-impending death of film print, which he did in such pieces as the mammoth “The Death of Film/The Decay of Cinema” and “Film Going Digital,” both of which appear in the book.

The relationship between Cheshire and the Press came to an abrupt end at the close of 2000. While it was rumored a printed takedown of New Yorker critic Anthony Lane led to his downfall, Cheshire believes it had more to do with economics. (Translation: they just couldn’t afford him anymore.) After that, he continued to do criticism when he wasn’t heading back to Raleigh to make his first film, the 2007 documentary “Moving Midway.”

These days, you can find Cheshire’s work in such spots as The New York Times and, yes, RogerEbert.com. (One of these days, he will finally drop that magnum opus on Iranian cinema he’s been working on for so long.) And while he doesn’t dwell too much on his time at the Press, Gang did bring back a lot of memories for him. “Because I think that this book captures something very special both in terms of film history and in terms of the history of film criticism. Because the decade itself for cinema was a very, very rich one—and, I think, maybe the last that was so rich in the ways that it was.”