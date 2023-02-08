Comfortably Naked: Dave Franco and Alison Brie on Somebody I Used to Know

That is part of what makes this film so special in that the humor doesn’t feel imposed on the story but rather spawns organically from it.

DF: That’s very nice of you to say. I think that comes from Alison and my natural sensibilities. Our aim is to create interesting characters, put them in bizarre scenarios and play it as real and as grounded as possible while letting the humor come from that as opposed to throwing out a bunch of one-liners. That’s kind of how we approached the comedy in the movie.

AB: Because we were writing this together, the whole movie is sort of in the tone of us and our personal sense of humor, so you start to realize when you are writing dialogue that all of the characters kind of sound like you. I mean, we tried to differentiate between the characters, but the way that everybody jokes with each other is similar to how we joke with one another, and the kind of comedic vocabulary that we have.

DF: All that said, we didn’t want to be afraid of going deeper than people might expect when things get more dramatic. It was important for us to not shy away from some confrontational moments where there may be an inclination for us to ask ourselves whether we should infuse a dramatic scene with a couple of jokes. Our answer to that was, “No, this deserves to be its own thing. Let’s allow the emotion to really land.”

I’ve interviewed Joe Swanberg—who co-wrote your previous film, “The Rental”—and his ex-wife Kris Rey many times over the years, and they spoke with me about how they wanted to normalize nudity in their early work, particularly Swanberg’s directorial debut, “Kissing on the Mouth.” I felt a similar power in “Somebody I Used to Know,” specifically in its final scene.

AB: Well, a lot of the film’s nudist storyline is pulled from my own life and my streaking, particularly during my nudist days in college. While working on “GLOW,” we did a lot of non-sexual nudity, and it sounds so strange to say this, but it really felt like that’s a big part of who I am. I am a comfortably naked person. I love representations of nudity in film that are not over-sexualized, and in this movie, it also made a lot of sense to incorporate it. Somehow nudity was the perfect metaphor for Ally’s journey in going from being a very self-serious person to finding herself in need of reconnecting to her essence. It just made sense that this is where it would all land.