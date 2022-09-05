Venice Film Festival 2022: The Whale, The Ghost of Richard Harris, Don’t Worry Darling

I was emotionally devastated by “The Whale” which is not just about Charlie but very specifically about how he reached the state the movie finds him in as it chronicles a Monday-through-Friday period in his life. It is maybe the most conventional narrative that Aronofsky has handled in his entire career; much of it feels like a play—arguably not in a bad way. But it’s apparent early on that this movie, unlike some other Aronofsky pictures, intends to take you plainly from point A to B to C and beyond. (Although several critics have noted Hunter’s script is, among other things, overwritten, which is arguably true, but which didn’t register as powerfully with me on my first viewing as it might have.)

The subject matter is unusual on the surface, but the story is one of different levels of heartbreak and human misunderstanding. There’s Liz’s relation to Charlie; there’s the odd tale of the young missionary (Ty Simpkins) who shows up at Charlie’s door during his episode and possibly saves his life; there’s Charlie’s ferociously angry and possibly vicious teenage daughter (Sadie Sink), fuming at perceived abandonment. Charlie’s ex-wife (Samantha Morton) arrives late, with a metaphorical suitcase full of issues.

To all of them, Charlie, who extreme-comfort-ate himself into this state after a life loss, says “I’m sorry” over and over again. And a lot more than that. His performance is a physical wonder, a weird inverse bookend to his object/subject of desire in “Gods and Monsters.” Does he have a right to this role? Charlie notes that in his past, he was always a “big guy” and Fraser himself, after experiencing some life trauma, became substantially bigger than he was in his “Gods and Monsters” and “Mummy” days. These days everyone is encouraged to speak their truth. Here’s some of my own: At age 20 I stood six foot three and weighed 190 pounds. At age 49 I stood a little over six foot two and weighed three hundred pounds. The state was uncomfortable both physically and existentially, and medically dangerous. This has led me to look with no small skepticism at contemporary “body positivity.” That said, I also believe in individual freedom, even the individual freedom to proclaim a state that is manifestly not healthy as being healthy. I also believe in artistic freedom. And in Fraser’s freedom to take an imaginative and physical leap into a state that is beyond his own, but not entirely apart from it. With “The Whale,” Aronofsky and Fraser have taken substantive risks, in the name of an insistent empathy. I think, and my tear ducts agree, that those risks paid off.