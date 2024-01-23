Roger Ebert Home
The 96th Academy Award Nominations Are Announced, Led by Oppenheimer

The Editors

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the 96th Oscars® nominations today, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater via a global live stream on Oscar.comOscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, an international satellite feed and broadcast media. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, February 22nd, through Tuesday, February 27th. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" led the pack with 13 nods.

Here are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards...

 Best motion picture of the year

 Achievement in directing

  • "Anatomy of a Fall" Justine Triet
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon" Martin Scorsese
  • "Oppenheimer" Christopher Nolan
  • "Poor Things" Yorgos Lanthimos
  • "The Zone of Interest" Jonathan Glazer

Performance by an actor in a leading role

 Performance by an actress in a leading role

 Performance by an actor in a supporting role

 Performance by an actress in a supporting role

 Best international feature film of the year

  • "Io Capitano" Italy
  • "Perfect Days" Japan
  • "Society of the Snow" Spain
  • "The Teachers' Lounge" Germany
  • "The Zone of Interest" United Kingdom

 Best animated feature film of the year

 Best documentary feature film

Adapted screenplay

  • "American Fiction" Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
  • "Barbie" Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
  • "Oppenheimer" Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
  • "Poor Things" Screenplay by Tony McNamara
  • "The Zone of Interest" Written by Jonathan Glazer

 Original screenplay

 Achievement in cinematography

 Achievement in film editing

 Achievement in costume design

 Achievement in production design

 Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

 Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

 Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Achievement in sound

 Achievement in visual effects

 Best documentary short film

 Best animated short film

  • "Letter to a Pig" Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
  • "Ninety-Five Senses" Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
  • "Our Uniform" Yegane Moghaddam
  • "Pachyderme" Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
  • "WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

 Best live action short film

