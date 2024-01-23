The 96th Academy Award Nominations Are Announced, Led by Oppenheimer

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the 96th Oscars® nominations today, live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, an international satellite feed and broadcast media. The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 23 categories beginning Thursday, February 22nd, through Tuesday, February 27th. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" led the pack with 13 nods.