Smile Politely's Interview with Ebertfest Organizers Chaz Ebert and Nate Kohn

Here’s what they had to say:

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Can you talk about the selection process for this year’s films?

Nate Kohn (NK): Our selection process changes very little. Chaz and I suggest films from among those we have seen over the past year and from multiple lists that Roger prepared over the years. We try to find films that relate to the current socio-cultural moment, and we try to find a balance among format and genre.

Chaz Ebert (CE): When Roger was here his suggestions carried the biggest weight, of course. But he was very egalitarian in considering my choices or Nate’s. After Roger’s death, Nate and I consider newer films as well as older films, but our choices still reflect a process of the three of us curating the selections whenever possible.

Which film or panel are you most excited about for this year’s Ebertfest?

NK: I am excited to see all the films with our Ebertfest audience. I never know how a film is going to play, so it’s thrilling to watch the audience watch each film. That said, I am eager to see "Wings of Desire" on our big screen, and I am particularly curious to see how our audience reacts to "To Leslie," a film that I like a lot.

CE: I’m the most excited that we chose the overall theme of “Empathy At The Movies” to honor Roger! And so I am the most excited to hear our guests talk about how or why their film encourages empathy. We start with the Opening Night film "Nine Days" and I want to hear Edson Oda and Jason Berman tell me what was in their hearts and their heads when they came up with it. I am looking forward to Mykelti Williamson talking about "Forrest Gump" or Mickey Shapiro and Steven Orritt with the true Holocaust story "My Name is Sara."

I want to be wowed by Frank Oz and Derek DelGaudio talking about "In & Of Itself," or Lawrence Bender talking about "Fresh." Amber Rubarth and David Heinz will discuss all the people in middle America they met when making "American Folk"; and what empathetic insights will Michael Morris share about "To Leslie"? Rita Coburn and Brenda Robinson will share the "Marian Anderson" saga ; and Luchina Fisher and Madeline Murphy Rabb will discuss race and swimming. The Turner Brothers will even talk about how race affects science fiction. And then we get Michael Barker of Sony Pictures Classics giving us the true story of how "Wings of Desire" came about! I can’t wait.