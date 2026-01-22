RogerEbert.com Covers Awards Season

Brian Tallerico
3 hours ago
2 min read

We thought we’d offer you a portal to all of our awards season coverage, along with links to reviews and associated interviews for some of the year’s most acclaimed films. Sit back, pour a cup of your favorite beverage, and enjoy.

THE SEASON

The 8 Biggest Snubs of the 2026 Oscar Nominations

“Sinners” Sets Record with 16 Oscar Nominations

“Sinners,” “Bel-Air” Lead NAACP Image Award Nominees

Glitz and Glamour: A Report from the 2026 Palm Springs Festival Gala

“One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” Win Big at 2026 Golden Globes

“One Battle After Another” Wins Record Number of Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

“One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” Lead Chicago Film Critics Association Nominees

THE MOVIES

Blue Moon

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Song Sung Blue

Train Dreams

THE PEOPLE

Defined In Isolation: Ryan Coogler on “Sinners”

No Good Deed Will Go Unpunished: Kleber Mendonça Filho and Wagner Moura on “The Secret Agent”

Nothing Closes the Doors to Creating: Jafar Pahani on “It Was Just an Accident”

It’s Epic to Live a Normal Life: Joel Edgerton and Clint Bentley on “Train Dreams”

We Live in Time: Joachim Trier on “Sentimental Value”

A Source of Inspiration: Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgård on “Sentimental Value”

The Breadth of Humanity: Yorgos Lanthimos & Will Tracy on “Bugonia”

Some Things You Consume, Some You Experience: Mary Bronstein on “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Managing Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The AV Club, The New York Times, and many more, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

