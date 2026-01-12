“Sinners,” “Bel-Air” Lead NAACP Image Award Nominees

“Sinners” and “Bel-Air” led the NAACP Image Awards when nominations were announced this morning on CBS. Ryan Coogler’s southern gothic vampire period piece nabbed a whopping 18 nods on the film side, while “Bel-Air,” which just aired its fourth season, was recognized 7 times in the television categories.

Founded in 1967, the NAACP Image Awards were established by Toni Vaz to honor talented Black creatives and the producers who carved out spaces for them. The first ceremony was held at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel. Over the decades, the awards have become a beacon of joy and excellence, expanding from modest programming on NBC to live broadcasts on Fox to its current home on BET.

The theme of this year’s broadcast, which will be hosted by Deon Cole, is fittingly “We See You.”

“The NAACP Image Awards is our declaration to our community that “We See You,” affirming Black creativity, excellence, and humanity across every space where our stories are told,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “From film, television, and music to literature and beyond, the voices of all of our nominees tell stories that honor our past, celebrate our identity, and remind us that storytelling has the power to move culture forward.”

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place on Feb. 28 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be televised on BET.

The public can vote in select categories at https://naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on Feb. 7.

The partial list of nominees is included below…

Entertainer of the Year

Cynthia Erivo

Doechii

Kendrick Lamar

Michael B. Jordan

Teyana Taylor

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Sarah’s Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Elijah Bynum – “Magazine Dreams” (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Guillermo del Toro – “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Lawrence Lamont – “One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

R.T. Thorne – “40 Acres” (Magnolia Pictures)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao – “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nora Garrett – “After the Hunt” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ryan Coogler – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Syreeta Singleton – “One of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Walter Mosley, Nadia Latif – “The Man in My Basement” (Andscape)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relatively Media)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Keke Palmer – One Of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kerry Washington – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Tessa Thompson – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Damson Idris – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Delroy Lindo – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Wright – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Janelle James – One Of Them Days (Sony)

Jayme Lawson – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina Hall – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures )

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Magazine Dreams (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Opus (A24)

Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber)

The Fisherman (Luu Vision Media)

The Secret Agent (NEON)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Films)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams – “One Of Them Days” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Coleman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh – “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky – “Highest 2 Lowest” (A24)

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke – “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Craig Robinson – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Danielle Brooks – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Lil Rel Howery – Dog Man (DreamWorks Animation)

Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

ADO (Baylor University)

Before You Let Go (Find Your People Program)

Best Eyes (American Film Institute Conservatory)

Ella (Netflix)

Food for the Soul (P.A. Works)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

ASALI: Power of The Pollinators (Upenndo! Productions)

Black Man, Black Man (Chainwheel Productions)

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II (Cutting Edge Animation)

Jazzy Bells (Deep C Digital)

Wednesdays with Gramps (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Cassandra Mann – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment LLC)

Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole (Netflix)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relativity Media)

R.T. Thorne – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Rachael Abigail Holder – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture

Amari Price – The Knife (Relativity Media)

Estella K. Kahiha – The Woman in the Yard (Athena Studios)

Jahleel Kamara – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Naya Desir-Johnson – Sarah’s Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Peyton Jackson – The Woman in the Yard (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kira Kelly – HIM (Universal Pictures)

Martim Vian – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich)

Sean Bobbitt – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Shabier Kirchner – Materialists (A24)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Being Eddie (Netflix)

Fatherless No More (First Gen Films)

Left Behind (Corso Films)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Who in the Hell is Regina Jones? (Weigel Productions)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

A Star Without A Star: The Untold Juanita Moore Story (Apple TV)

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 1977-2015 (HBO Max)

Great Migrations: A People on the Move (PBS)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

Number One On the Call Sheet (Apple TV)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

Black Longevity (Apt. 5f)

CIRILO, A Legacy Untold (JOCMedia & Entertainment)

Freeman Vines (Switchboard)

Masaka Kids, a Rhythm Within (Netflix)

The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Infant Health (Ya Momz House)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Harlem (Prime Video)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

The Residence (Netflix)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

David Oyelowo – “Government Cheese” (Apple TV)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Vince Staples – “The Vince Staples Show” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph – “Loot” (Apple TV)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Uzo Aduba – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Josh Johnson – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Wendell Pierce – “Elsbeth” (CBS)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Edwina Finley – “The Residence” (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jerrie Johnson – “Harlem” (Prime Video)

Wanda Sykes – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Beyond The Gates (CBS)

Forever (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Michael Cooper Jr. – “Forever” (Netflix)

Morris Chestnut – “Watson” (CBS)

Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Reasonable Doubt” (Hulu)

Lovie Simone – “Forever” (Netflix)

Patina Miller – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (STARZ)

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Ato Essandoh – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Jacob Latimore – “The Chi” (Showtime)

Wood Harris – “Forever” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aisha Hinds – “9-1-1” (ABC)

Audra McDonald – “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Karen Pittman – “Forever” (Netflix)

Karen Pittman – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

G20 (Prime Video)

Ironheart (Disney+)

Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

Straw (Netflix)

Washington Black (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Please Don’t Feed The Children”( Tubi)

Idris Elba – “Heads of State” (Prime Video)

Taye Diggs – “Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours” (Lifetime)

Tyler Lepley – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brandy Norwood – “Christmas Everyday” (Lifetime)

Dominique Thorne – “Ironheart” (Disney+)

Serayah – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – “Straw” (Netflix)

Viola Davis – “G20” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Iyanu (Cartoon Network)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Reading Rainbow (KidZuko)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Amanda Christine – IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

Blake Cameron James – IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max)

Jeremiah Felder – The Residence (Netflix)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Percy Daggs IV – Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Dave Chappelle – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Janet Hubert – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Murder in a Small Town (FOX)

Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Iyanu (Cartoon Network)

Lil Kev (BET+)

Weather Hunters (PBS KIDS)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Anika Noni Rose – The Mighty Nein (Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Graceyn Hollingsworth – Gracie’s Corner (YouTube TV)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

College Gameday: Michael Vick (ESPN)

Glam Through The Ages (KeyTV Network)

Noochie’s Live From The Front Porch (YouTube TV)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar (FOX)

The Daily Show: After The Cut (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart (Disney+)

Daniel Lawrence Taylor – Boarders (Tubi)

Haolu Wang – Black Mirror (Netflix)

Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)

Tearrance Averelle Chisolm – Demascus (Tubi)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Glynn Turman – Straw (Netflix)

Jay Ellis – All Her Fault (Peacock)

Rockmond Dunbar – Straw (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black (Hulu)

Ving Rhames – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Angela Bassett – Zero Day (Netflix)

Lyric Ross – Ironheart (Disney+)

Marsai Martin – G20 (Prime Video)

Sherri Shepherd – Straw (Netflix)

Teyana Taylor – Straw (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar – Hacks – “Clickable Face” (HBO Max)

Frida Perez – The Studio – “The War” (Apple TV)

Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary – “100th Day of School” (ABC)

Monique D. Hall – Sesame Street – “Tamir’s Art Show” (MAX)

Naomi Ekperigin – St. Denis Medical – “Buffalo Bruce and the Matty Kid” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ajani Jackson – Law & Order – “Episode 10” (NBC)

Bryce Ahart, Stephanie McFarlane – FBI – “Episode 12” (CBS)

C.A. Johnson – The Beast in Me – “Thanatos” (Netflix)

Cynthia Adarkwa – The Pitt -“12:00 P.M.” (HBO Max)

Walter Mosley – The Lowdown – “Tulsa Turnaround” (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Aireka Muse – “Friends & Lovers” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Jas Summers – “Stay” (Hulu)

Jerrod Carmichael – “Jerrod Carmichael: Don’t Be Gay” (HBO Max)

Michael Elliot, Cory Tynan – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Roye Okupe and Brandon Easton – “Iyanu: The Age of Wonders” (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest – “It’s Not A MoMent, It’s A Movement, Bitch!” (Netflix)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons – “Ultimate Frisbee” (Netflix)

Paul Hunter – Government Cheese – “Father Facts, Figures, and Failures” (Apple TV)

Theodore Witcher – Demascus – “The Thanksgiving Episode” (Tubi)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – “The Science Fair” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Angela Barnes – Ironheart – “The Past Is the Past” (Disney+)

Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt – “Feelin’ It” (Hulu)

Jet Wilkinson – The Copenhagen Test – “Copenhagen” (Peacock)

Mario Van Peebles – Power Book III: Raising Kanan – “Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself” (STARZ)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – The Gilded Age – “My Mind Is Made Up” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Alanna Brown – “Ruth & Boaz” (Netflix)

Nicole G. Leier – “Trapped in the Spotlight” (Lifetime)

Olatunde Osunsanmi – “Star Trek: Section 31” (Paramount+)

Tailiah Breon – “Not My Family: The Monique Smith Story” (A&E)

Troy A. Scott – “I’ll Never Let You Go” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film)

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson – “Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” (Hulu)

Andre Gaines – “Boo-Yah – A Portrait of Stuart Scott” (ESPN)

Contessa Gayles – “Songs from the Hole” (Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch – “Number One on the Call Sheet” (Apple TV)

Yemi Oyediran – “King of Them All: The Story of King Records” (PBS)