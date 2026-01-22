“Sinners” Sets Record with 16 Oscar Nominations

Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” did something that had never been done before Thursday morning: It was nominated for 16 Oscars. The previous record was held by “Titanic,” “All About Eve,” and “La La Land,” which all notched 14. Yes, there was a new category this year (Casting) and that helped but “Sinners” added an extra nomination over the previous record just to destroy that talking point.

All in all, it was an impressive morning for the Academy, a body that has been criticized before when it comes to diversity but cited films from around the world for 2025, including multiple nominations for “The Secret Agent” and “Sentimental Value,” both picked as one of the ten best films of 2025, and both contributing to a record-setting number of acting nominees from foreign films (4). They were joined by “Bugonia,” “F1,” “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another,” and “Train Dreams.”

Check all out all of the nominations below:

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Achievement in Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

Film Editing

“F1”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

International Feature Film

“The Secret Agent”

“It Was Just an Accident”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sirat”

“The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”