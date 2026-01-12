“One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” Win Big at 2026 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser hosted the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday night, January 11. As predicted, the big winner of the night was Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “One Battle After Another,” which won Best Picture (Comedy/Musical), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Its partner on the Drama side was Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” which also won Best Actress (Drama) for Jessie Buckley. All of the winners, with links to our reviews, can be found below:

BEST PICTURE (DRAMA): “Hamnet”

BEST PICTURE (COMEDY/MUSICAL): “One Battle After Another”

BEST DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent“

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL): Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme“

BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL): Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You“

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value“

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

BEST SCREENPLAY: “One Battle After Another” by Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “Sinners“

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters“

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE: “The Secret Agent”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED: “KPop Demon Hunters”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT: “Sinners”

BEST SERIES (DRAMA): “The Pitt“

BEST SERIES (COMEDY): “The Studio“

BEST LIMITED SERIES: “Adolescence“

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus“

BEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Jean Smart, “Hacks“

BEST ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES): Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED SERIES): Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex“

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

BEST PODCAST: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”