“One Battle After Another,” “Hamnet” Win Big at 2026 Golden Globes

Brian Tallerico
4 hours ago
2 min read

Nikki Glaser hosted the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday night, January 11. As predicted, the big winner of the night was Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “One Battle After Another,” which won Best Picture (Comedy/Musical), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Its partner on the Drama side was Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” which also won Best Actress (Drama) for Jessie Buckley. All of the winners, with links to our reviews, can be found below:

BEST PICTURE (DRAMA): “Hamnet”

BEST PICTURE (COMEDY/MUSICAL): “One Battle After Another”

BEST DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

BEST ACTOR (COMEDY/MUSICAL): Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme

BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY/MUSICAL): Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

BEST SCREENPLAY: “One Battle After Another” by Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: “Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: “Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE: “The Secret Agent”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED: “KPop Demon Hunters”

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT: “Sinners”

BEST SERIES (DRAMA): “The Pitt

BEST SERIES (COMEDY): “The Studio

BEST LIMITED SERIES: “Adolescence

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA): Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA): Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus

BEST ACTOR (COMEDY): Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY): Jean Smart, “Hacks

BEST ACTOR (LIMITED SERIES): Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED SERIES): Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

BEST PODCAST: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”

Tweet
Share
Share
Pin
Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Managing Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The AV Club, The New York Times, and many more, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

Leave a comment

Related articles

Popular reviews

subscribe icon

The best movie reviews, in your inbox