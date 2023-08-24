Noir City Returns to the Music Box in Chicago

So the traveling film festival known as Noir City tips its fedora to 1948 for its latest edition, which runs Aug. 25-31 at the Music Box. Presented by the San Francisco-based Film Noir Foundation, the festival is programmed by Eddie Muller, the foundation’s founder and Turner Classic Movies host (and emcee of TCM’s weekly “Noir Alley” showcase), and Alan K. Rode, author and film historian, and a Film Noir Foundation board member.

“Using 1948 as a theme is a simple way of showing how prevalent noir was then,” said Muller, who will introduce and host the opening-weekend titles at the Music Box. “It was the high-water mark of noir. ‘Key Largo’ was released in July, followed by ‘Sorry Wrong Number’ in September. It’s remarkable that they came out within weeks of each other. That’s evidence there was a movement afoot in Hollywood. When you see so many films by [director Anthony] Mann and [cinematographer John] Alton”—referring to the 1948 noir trifecta of “T-Men,” “He Walked by Night” and “Raw Deal”—“it’s not just a coincidence.”

Rode, who takes over hosting duties Aug. 28-31, adds, “It’s undoubtedly a significant year. There’s such a rich resume of films from 1948,” citing “Key Largo,” “Force of Evil,” “I Walk Alone” and “The Naked City,” all of which will be screened at Noir City Chicago.

Fittingly, this year’s lineup features two titles set and filmed in the Windy City: “Call Northside 777” with James Stewart and “Chicago Deadline” with Alan Ladd. Based on a real-life wrongful conviction case, “Northside” follows a reporter (Stewart) as he attempts to right the scales of justice. “It’s a different Jimmy Stewart, a tougher one, in a part that paves the way for his darker roles in the ’50s,” Muller said. Directed by Henry Hathaway, “Northside” boasts a great supporting cast of Richard Conte, Lee J. Cobb, Betty Garde, E.G. Marshall, and John McIntire (in his film debut), all used to great effect by Hathaway. Though he directed almost 70 films in a career that stretched from the silent era to the ’70s, Muller and Rode think Hathaway hasn’t received his due. “He gets lost in the shuffle because he’s not a myth maker like John Ford or Howard Hawks,” Muller said. “He’s a craftsman and doesn’t have a signature style. In the ’50s, he became the poor man’s Anthony Mann.”

The other hometown noir is “Chicago Deadline,” a rarity that has never been screened previously at Noir City. This time, the reporter turns into an actual sleuth after he stumbles over the body of a murdered prostitute and her address book. Based on the notorious Starr Faithfull case of the 1930s, the film unfolds in flashback, with Donna Reed as the dead damsel. A few years later, Reed would win a best supporting actress Oscar as a “nightclub hostess” (i.e., call girl) in “From Here to Eternity.”