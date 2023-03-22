Nina Yang Bongiovi to Receive the Variety Creative Impact Award at the 2023 Sun Valley Film Festival

Chaz Ebert, this site's publisher and Editor-in-Chief says "When I worked with Nina on the movie "Passing," I found her to be very hands-on and passionate about getting the story as authentic as possible. She and director Rebecca Hall knew how important representation is in this industry. I heartily congratulate Nina on this award for her full body of work."

Other notable films Significant Pictures has produced include Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance prize-winner "Dope," and "Songs My Brothers Taught Me," which marked the debut feature of Chloé Zhao, who went on to earn the Best Director Oscar for "Nomadland." Bongiovi told Gilchrist that her experience producing "Passing" was especially monumental for her. “For us to launch it so successfully [with] a huge sale at Sundance with Netflix, then later on, running it for the awards circuit, that was truly art meets commerce and where I’m feeling like I’m at a different level of producing,” she noted. Her upcoming projects include television biopics on trailblazing comedian Richard Pryor, iconic activist Angela Davis and Hollywood’s first Chinese American movie star, Anna May Wong.

Three other major industry figures receiving accolades at this year's Sun Valley Film Festival include Vision Award Honoree Josh Brolin, the Oscar-nominated star of "No Country for Old Men" and "Avengers: Endgame"; Pioneer Award Honoree Emilio Estevez, the prolific actor and filmmaker celebrated for his work in films such as "The Mighty Ducks" and "Bobby"; and Rising Star Award Honoree Sophie Thatcher, who has earned praise for her portrayal of the young Juliette Lewis on the hit Showtime series, "Yellowjackets."

The Sun Valley Film Festival runs from Wednesday, March 29th, through Sunday, April 2nd. For more information, visit its official site.