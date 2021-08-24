KVIFF 2021: Zátopek, Paris, 13th District, Petite Maman

There are galas upon galas and each is more lavish and exciting than the last, which do rather compete with the glut of incredible movies screening every few minutes. I’m new to international festivals, having really only covered New York Film Festival, until recently my backyard, and Blackstar in Philadelphia. Everything else has been online, thanks to the safety protocols enacted to keep critics alive during COVID. I hope they continue, but to really be here is a sort of never-ceasing out-of-body experience.

I’m talking to a very talented singer named Lisa Ramey about the concert performed in a public square of the hits of Jesus Christ Superstar, which she missed by virtue of going to the wrong after party when it dawned on me that very little that happens this week will be easily contextualized later. It’s a whirlwind. You have to choose between a disco theme party and seeing all four hours of Edward Yang’s “A Brighter Summer Day,” and well ... it was showing on 35mm, there was no way I was going to miss that. There’s Michael Caine, being honored with a lifetime achievement award. The seven seconds in which I get to express my love of the movie “Play Dirty” and hear him say, in the most famously charismatic voice of the last 50 years, “Thank you, sir,” will last for the rest of my life. I’m introduced to David Ondříček and I get about three seconds before I tell him “Your father Miroslav shot “If….”, on some days my favorite film of all time.” He nods and says “Mine is 'O Lucky Man!'” He named his production company after that film, also by the great Lindsay Anderson, and he’s here repping their latest production, “Zátopek,” which he directed. It’s the opening night film of the festival and though I’m jet lagged I can nevertheless tell it’s impressive.

I’ve written before that biopics are a blight on film culture, beholden to the hoariest cliches and most wretched structures, usually little more than pleas from stars for awards with their biggest and least interesting performance. “Zátopek” thankfully is somehow devoid of all of them, though it’s difficult to deny there’s a decent sized portion of uplift, though it does seems to want to dispense with it. You can only be so unconventional when talking about a national hero. And there’s no denying that that’s what Emil Zátopek was. A wiry balding gremlin of a man, he broke Olympic records, stood up for his teammates at the height of the repressive state apparatus’s speech, and became a symbol of cooperation in the world of sports. The film tells his story in selective flashbacks as in “present” he mentors Australian runner Ron Clarke. It’s a testament to the strength of the laidback style that it never becomes a problem that Clarke’s story doesn’t really have anything to do with Zátopek’s, except that we see the loneliness by which the Czech Locomotive is threatened thanks to his prickly personality and his dislike of being told how to conduct himself by state officials. He walked a tightrope of being too free for his own good and if he pushed it, he’d lose everything even though he get kept putting the formerly undistinguished Czech olympic team in the spotlight.