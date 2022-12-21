Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner Become First Black Hosts of the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Kevin Frazier is a six-time Emmy Award-winning host of the Emmy Award-winning syndicated entertainment newsmagazine "Entertainment Tonight." He continues to have a lasting impact on the entertainment industry as a multi-faceted journalist, producer, and entrepreneur. He has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest stars from Oprah Winfrey to Brad Pitt to Beyoncé. Frazier joined "ET" as co-host in September 2014, coinciding with the beginning of the 34th season.

Nischelle Turner is co-host of "Entertainment Tonight." She joined "ET" as a correspondent in 2014 and was named co-host in 2021. Turner is an award-winning journalist, having won six Emmy Awards with "ET", and a contributor for CNN where she is featured in entertainment segments on “CNN Newsroom,” “New Day” and “CNN Tonight.” She also hosts and produces CBS’ summer hit series, “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” which began its second season in August 2022 and co-hosts the popular “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards have been important because they occur before voting is due for the Oscars. The 2023 gala will honor Sarah Polley with the Director of the Year Award. The Vanguard Award for "The Fabelmans" will be presented to director Steven Spielberg, producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and cast members Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.

Brendan Fraser will be presented with the Spotlight Award for an Actor and Viola Davis will receive the Chairman's Award. Cate Blanchell is this year's recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an Actress, and Colin Farrell will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for an Actor. Austin Butler will be given the Breakthrough Performance Award for an Actor, while Danielle Deadwyler will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award for an Actress.

Bill Nighy will be awarded the International Star Award for an Actor, and Michelle Yeoh will be presented with the International Star Award for an Actress.