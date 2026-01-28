Sundance 2026: Table of Contents

Find below links to all of our coverage of this year’s Sundance, broken out by program. The reviews are written by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates, Zachary Lee, Monica Castillo, and Peyton Robinson. (Note: If a title isn’t linked yet, the review is still forthcoming.)
U.S. Dramatic Competition
“Bedford Park“
“Carousel“
“The Friend’s House is Here”
“Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!“
“Hot Water“
“Josephine“
“The Musical“
“Run Amok”
“Take Me Home”
“Union County“
U.S. Documentary Competition
“American Doctor”
“American Pachuco”
“Barbara Forever”
“Joybubbles“
“The Lake”
“Nuisance Bear”
“Public Access”
“Seized”
“Soul Patrol“
“Who Killed Alex Odeh?“
Midnights
“The Best Summer”
“Buddy“
“Leviticus“
“Mum, I’m Alien Pregnant“
“Rock Springs”
“Saccharine”
“undertone”
NEXT
“Aanikoobijigan”
“BURN”
“Ghost in the Machine”
“If I Go Will They Miss Me”
“The Incomer”
“Jaripeo”
“Night Nurse”
“TheyDream”
“zi”
Premieres
“The AI Doc”
“Antiheroine”
“The Brittney Griner Story”
“Chasing Summer”
“The Disciple”
“Frank & Louis”
“Gail Daughtry”
“The Gallerist”
“Give Me the Ball!”
“The History of Concrete“
“I Want Your Sex“
“In the Blink of an Eye“
“The Invite“
“Jane Elliott Against the World”
“Knife: The Attempted Murder”
“The Last First: Winter K2”
“The Moment“
“The Oldest Person in the World”
“Once Upon a Time in Harlem“
“The Only Living Pickpocket in New York”
“Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story“
“Queen of Chess“
“See You When I See You”
“The Shitheads“
“Time and Water”
“Troublemaker”
“The Weight”
“When a Witness Recants”
“Wicker“
World Dramatic
“Big Girls Don’t Cry“
“Extra Geography”
“Filipinana”
“Hold Onto Me“
“How to Divorce During the War”
“The Huntress”
“Lady”
“Levitating”
“Shame and Money”
“Tell Me Everything“
World Documentary
“All About the Money”
“Birds of War“
“Closure”
“Everybody to Kenmure Street”
“Hanging by a Wire”
“Kikuyu Land”
“One in a Million“
“Sentient”
“Silenced“
“To Hold a Mountain”