Cinema Femme Short Film Festival to Have First In-Person Screenings at the Music Box Theatre

“I think having a space for a festival like this is so, so important,” stressed Goodchild. “The competition out there is incredibly fierce, especially after Covid. So many films weren’t screening for a long time and are now all competing for attention. My film illustrates the importance of having a safe space, and I feel that festivals like this serve as a safe space for female filmmakers. You know that the people around you have gone through the same things, and may have had the same questions regarding their capabilities or how they will balance work with motherhood. I think just having a space that allows for us to be vulnerable and open about our experiences, while sharing our work with other female filmmakers is really special.”

Sannah Kim's "Babyface."

Last but not least, Shorts Program #4, “Before Midnight: Part Two,” which screens at 9:30pm on May 3rd, features such unmissable titles as Melanie Zoey Weinstein’s euphoric “Spanko,” Sasha Briggs’ electrifying “Panda” (with a cameo from Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso”), Deborah Kampmeier’s “The Mark,” a deeply chilling showcase for its gifted leading lady Sophia Adler, Annika Chavez’s surrealistic marvel, “Helium,” Sannah Kim’s brilliant “Babyface” and Sophea Kim’s majestic big screen experience, “Grey Feather.” The star of “Babyface,” Sofia Joanna, is quickly proving to be one of the most remarkable talents of her generation, delivering here on the promise of her breakout work in Jacqueline Xerri’s short, “Monkey Bars.” Her role as Lux, an adolescent who senses the toxicity of her older sister’s boyfriend, was embraced by Joanna as a gift, since it enabled her to play a teenage girl who was challenging, exciting and above all, felt real to her.

“I moved to LA a few months ago, and everything looks a little different when you’re going through really big life changes,” Joanna reflected. “I realized that so many of the films, TV shows and other media that I was taking in while growing up were created by men. At the top of each corporation or production company, there was a man. Many of the female characters I grew up watching who made me want to do what I’m doing now and what I will hopefully be doing for a very long time were the figments of a man’s imagination, and that is so mind-boggling to me. That realization made it so much more important for me to identify the rooms that I want to be in and the people that I want to work with and then take that and run with it. I have been so lucky to work on stories where I play teenage girls created by young women. I’m noticing that it’s become a pattern for me to work with young, female-identifying filmmakers who are at the beginning of their careers or are emerging in some capacity, and I love it. They still have access to what it was like to be a teenage girl.”