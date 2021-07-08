Cannes 2021: The Souvenir Part II, After Yang, Ahed's Knee, Lingui

But that's not necessarily a criticism, and the two halves echo each other in productive ways. Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the aspiring filmmaker of the first "Souvenir," is now pondering the fallout of her relationship with Anthony, who remains in many respects an enigma. Is it even likely that he worked for the Foreign Office, as he claimed? In addition to therapy, Julie the film student comes to terms with having been in a suffocating relationship by, well, making a movie about it. A movie very much like—and, indeed, ultimately titled—"The Souvenir."

Julie's desire to re-create precise moments in her film—to make sure that the set captures the correct perspective, time, and lighting of real events—drives her actors and her director of photography nuts. Her film school advisers consider her script to be of less than professional quality and threaten to withdraw financial support. (Julie has to hit up her mother—played, once again, by Byrne's mom, Tilda Swinton—for 10,000 pounds.) She's not the only one shooting a movie. The scene-stealing Patrick (Richard Ayoade) has his shot at making the great British screen musical, but whether he'll have the confidence to see his personal vision through is an open question. Julie's commitment is never really in doubt, regardless of how many naysayers she needs to tune out at every stage.

So "The Souvenir Part II" is at once a continuation of "The Souvenir" and a kind of victory lap for it, and the self-regarding aspect—fundamentally, this a movie in which Joanna Hogg congratulates an alter ego named Julie Harte for achieving emotional and cinematic breakthroughs—is a bit much. Still, "The Souvenir Part II" has a meta-movie component that distinguishes it from its predecessor. The aspect ratio shifts to show us films within films. The principal appearance of Anthony (Tom Burke), who in "The Souvenir" told Julie that he was a fan of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, occurs in a fantasy sequence that pays homage to the ballet-performance centerpiece of Powell and Pressburger's "The Red Shoes."