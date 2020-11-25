World of Wong Kar Wai Retrospective Arrives Virtually to Film at Lincoln Center

Although it has now been more than eight years since his last feature, this crazy year of 2020 is concluding with the next best thing for fans of cinema in general and Wong in particular with “World of Wong Kar Wai,” a career-spanning retrospective of his feature films being presented by New York’s Film at Lincoln Center and Janus Films. Originally scheduled to appear in June, this program will begin on November 25 with an extended run of a gorgeous restoration of the film generally considered to be his greatest, “In the Mood for Love” (2000), to commemorate its 20th anniversary, and will be followed over the next couple of weeks by presentations of his other films, many of them also featuring new 4K restorations as well. These films can be accessed via FLC’s Virtual Cinema and will then become available for viewing through other arthouse virtual cinema setups throughout the country. Although it is unfortunate that it will not be possible to enjoy these films in all of their big-screen glory, this is nevertheless one of the key cinematic events of the year. It also serves as a reminder, not that one was needed, of Wong's talents, whose artistic skill and sheer love of film is such that even his lesser works stand head and shoulders over the best efforts of most everyone else working today.

The centerpiece of the retrospective is the return of “In the Mood for Love,” a work that was instantly hailed upon its release as a masterpiece and which has not lost a bit of its luster in the ensuing decades. Set in Hong Kong in 1962, the film is concerned with Mr. Chow (Tony Leung) and Mrs. Chan (Maggie Cheung), both of whom coincidentally move into the same crowded apartment building on the same day with their respective spouses. Those spouses are constantly away on "business" and as a result, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan develop a friendship that is soon rocked when they come to realize that their partners are having an affair. The two begin to spend more time together, albeit clandestinely so as not to arouse any untoward suspicions about their friendship, which becomes more complicated when they realize that their feelings towards each other are developing into something potentially deeper. Barely suppressed desire in a common emotional thread in most of Wong’s films but never has it been celebrated more rapturously than it has been here. Visually, the film is a feast for the eyes with the gorgeous cinematography from Christopher Doyle and Mark Lee Ping-Bing rendering everything from a teacup to the faces of Leung and Cheung (who were two of the biggest stars in Hong Kong at the time it was made) in the most exquisite manner possible. At the same time, Wong takes a familiar narrative trope of an adulterous affair and finds a new approach that transforms it into one of the most powerful and ultimately devastating depictions of thwarted desire ever put on film.

"As Tears Go By"

When “In the Mood for Love” was released, it was seen by many as a summation of the themes and approaches that Wong had been cultivating since the very start of his career. For proof of his evolution, one needs to look no further than his 1988 debut, “As Tears Go By.” For his first feature, Wong tackled the crime film genre, which was then resurgent in Hong Kong in the wake of John Woo’s smash hit “A Better Tomorrow.” "As Tears Go By" is the tale of a low-level triad member named Wah (Andy Lau) who struggles to protect Fly (Jacky Cheung), a friend and cohort whose bad luck and worse temper gets him in ever-increasing levels of trouble, while developing romantic feelings for his cousin, Ngor (Maggie Cheung), that inspire thoughts of getting out of the criminal life forever. Perhaps not unexpectedly, this is easily the most conventional of all of Wong’s films—it is perhaps the only thing that he has ever made that could have been done by someone else—and because of that, it is easy to dismiss. However, after watching his later films, one can detect a number of ideas and elements that he would go on to develop in greater and more personal detail, not to mention the start of a long and increasingly fruitful working relationship with Cheung. Still, as debut works go, this is certainly an accomplished stab at comparatively straightforward genre exploration and it would prove to be Wong’s biggest commercial hit in his home country for nearly a quarter-century.